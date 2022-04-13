“Let it be what God wants”: Gabriel Soto is honest and talks about Irina Baeva’s ‘pregnancy’

Mexico City.- After hundreds of rumors that they were in the sweet wait, the famous actor, Gabriel Sotorecently gave an interview to the sun rises and in it honest with his fanstalking about the ‘pregnancy‘ of his fiancée, Irina Baevanoting that his son will be “whatever God wants”.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

As is known, the actors of Televisa Rumors recently aroused that they would be expecting their first child together, because they filled their room with several blue balloons, signaling that it was a gender reveal.

But in the morning TV pictureGabriel mentioned that this was not the case, but that the hotel where they were wanted to give him a detail and being a man, they put blue balloons, taking the situation with humor, pointing out that they have already decreed that when they have him it will be a boy .

Internet

Well, whatever, whatever God sends, whatever God says, as long as everything is fine and healthy, whatever… we said ‘it’s a boy’, we already decreed it, it’s a boy… The same was said by the wife of my dad when they put the balloons there at the hotel, but it was a courtesy of the hotel, which was for my birthday and since I’m a child they put blue balloons,” Soto clarified.

After this, they questioned him about the scandal of the photos that surrounds Angela Aguilar for a couple of days, to which he pointed out that he did not want to say much, because he really did not know what was happening, only that he supports her and her father, Pepe Aguilarbecause she has great affection for them and she is protected by the Olympia Law.

Ángela deserves all my respect, and I love her very much, she is a very talented girl, I think she is going to be the next superstar of Mexican music, I adore her dad, I love him very much, he is a great friend of mine, and well, finally to all the people that this happens to them, that’s why I raised my voice, finally that is a crime, to use images, use photos, share them on social networks or in any media without your consent, that is the Olympia Law and it is punishable with jail,” he said.

Internet

Finally, he pointed out that they continue with the wedding plans and that they are trying to combine Mexican traditions, along with some of those from Russia, because for both it is important to maintain the culture from which each one comes.

We are doing the planning of the wedding, we are doing very well with our wedding planner and we have the idea of ​​​​doing some fusion with the theme of Russia, finally my wife is from there and there are traditions that must not be lost and must be preserved, “he concluded.

Source: Twitter @saleelsoltv