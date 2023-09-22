Let Kendall Jenner’s Big Shirt and Pantless Dress Be a Reminder

We may be stating the obvious here but: Kendall Jenner is one hell of a stylish girl, isn’t she?

The model-cum-reality-star was spotted at the Revelry Luncheonette in New York on September 19 wearing a stunningly simple boxy pinstriped shirt and a pair of slip-on loafers, the look epitomizing the notion of less is more.

While Kendall Jenner gracing four French American dinners may not seem particularly game-changing, it did mark the beginning of a moment we like to call Big Shirt and No Pants Season™ in the business.

For those who aren’t sure, Big Shirt and No Pants Season™ (or BSNPS for short) is a specific time of year (usually from September to mid-October) when wearing a big shirt without pants is most appropriate due to the unpredictability of the weather. Is effective. And effortless look.

Of course, BSNPs aren’t for everyone, but for Jenner — who paired the look with a medium-sized leather holdall and sunglasses — it feels almost prim.

Wearing oversized shirts is nothing new. And, the funny thing is that neither of them are going pantless. For example, look at Addison Rae, who rocked a Brazilian shirt-top and no-pants look last year. Or, most recently, Emma Corrin, who arrived at the Venice Film Festival wearing Miu Miu underwear as pants.

As we say, Kendall Jenner definitely isn’t inventing the wheel when it comes to wearing an oversized shirt without pants. However, what she is doing is quietly introducing BSNPS while also reminding all of us that we should do the same.