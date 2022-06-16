“Let me call him, f***”: Khloé Kardashian breaks down when she discovers that Tristan has cheated on her (again) and that he is going to have a child with another

The time has come for fans to see how Khloe kardashians managed the discovery of Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Maralee nichols. In the season finale episode of “The Kardashians” on HuluKim kardashians announced to his sister that Tristan is having a child with another woman, an episode in which he admitted to having slept with nichols around his 30th birthday.

“Let me fucking call him. I can not believe it. I just want the truth“, said Khloe to Kim on the phone before collapsing.

“It’s gonna be alright no matter what“, assured him his sister Kim. “Everything will be fine. We really believed he had changed as I was his biggest supporter but if that’s not the clearest situation I don’t know what is.“

Khloe37, said in a confessional that she “discovered it with the rest of the world” and has blamed Tristan Thompsonwith whom she shares her daughter Truefor disrespecting him and turning their relationship into “a lie“.

“I feel like I’m not really in my body, like these things are happening and I’m just suffering the consequences“, she said, “but when things happen to you multiple times you kind of become immune to them which is really sad.“

The co-founder of Good American went on to explain to a producer of Hulu that there is not only “one thing that hurts more than the otherbecause ‘everything’ the 31-year-old sportsman did was an ‘act of betrayal’.

“Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It is deception. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Tristan was goinghe tell me if there was no baby involved? Absolutely not, and that says a lot about his character“, said Khloe.

Khloe told Kendall Jenner by FaceTime that she thinks there’s probably”a dozen other situations“.

Khloe said the announcement caused her such anxiety that she became dehydrated to the point of “passing out” at one point and was prescribed medication to manage the situation. “I feel incredibly abandoned“, did she say.

In 2018, Thompson has already cheated Khloe with an Instagram model while she was pregnant with their daughter Truenow 4 years old. She forgave him at the time, but in 2019 he found himself embroiled in another cheating scandal, this time involving Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. After, Thompson was again accused of deceiving Khloe with model Sydney Chase in January 2021.

Earlier in this season of “The Kardashians“, Khloe revealed the couple got back together just before Travis proposed barker at Kourtney kardashians in October 2021.

“We are well. We just got back together. He went to therapy. There was just a lot of effort on his part.”she said, adding: “When we broke up, i learned how well he and i got along and what good friends we are and what great partners we are and i have a lot of hope, faith and optimism for our future together.“

The new paternity scandal broke a few months later, in December 2021.