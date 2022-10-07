Let me in – series: synopsis, characters, secrets and more

Paramount+ will premiere this October 8 Let Me Enter, a series based on the homonymous novel. The horror story is one of the most recognized in the entertainment industry.

In the midst of a war between streaming platforms, all seek to create or distribute productions that make them rise above the competition. However, some, because they are newer than others, do not have the same reliability on the part of the user. Paramount+despite being founded only in 2021, is constantly striving to enter the market with force. Let me inanother adaptation of the horror classic, is your new bet.

A famous version, but not so original

The series will remember the famous 2010 film. However, this version of Hollywood It is not the original, but it is also a remake. The film had a luxury cast, in which young stars such as Chloë Grace Moretz Y Kodi Smit-McPee. The actress was then 13 years old and her colleague was only 14.

In fact, the latter was awarded for his performance. He deserved the Young Artist Awards in that edition. Both, in turn, have had promising careers after their breakout role in said horror feature film.

But what was it about? Each of the adaptations that Let Me Enter has had has taken its creative freedoms. This time, for example, the synopsis focuses on Owen (Smit-McPee) and his friendship with Abby (Moretz).

The young protagonist is a Shy guy, who is bullied at school and has no support at home. Faced with the situation, he gets to know a girl who is willing to listen to him, to lend him a hand.

She gives him advice on how to defend herself while her father supplies her with blood to feed on, since she is actually a vamp. The unexpected twists, a police investigation behind the murders caused for Abby’s livelihood and a couple of scares are part of the plot.

Michael Giacchino, director of the recent Marvel short film, Werewolf By Nightdirected the music for the project.

The origin

It turns out that in the original story, the one in the novel written by the Swedish John Ajvide Lindqvist, Oskar is the name of the main character. Also, her friend’s name is Eli and other deep issues are touched on such as pedophilia, suicide, alcoholism and prostitution.

In the book, the boy is much more disturbed than in the Hollywood version and his friend is more obvious in his nature. In addition, more is addressed social aspects than the individual ones, which was not so easy to do in 110 minutes.

The literary work was written in 2004 and in 2007 it obtained its first authorized copy for cinema, a swedish movie.

It won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Tribeca Film Festival and was multiple awarded in his country.

The title refers to the song “Let the Right One Slip In” by Morrisseybut also to the folk myth that vampires cannot enter a house without being invited.

The series: who is who?

Now, 11 years after its last adaptation, Paramount+ set to the task of recreating it again. For this, the cast will have the experience of the Mexican Demian Bichir. The actor, who will play Mark Kane, will be the protagonist this time.

In this way, it is clear that the show will have another focus, since it will focus on the father of the little vampire. Now the girl is called Eleanor Kane and she is personified by madison taylor baez.

Isaiah Cole, played by little Ian Foreman, will be the friend who has been the central character in previous shows. Other characters, typical of this production, were added.

The clearest example is that of Naomi Cole, Isaiah’s loving mother. Although her son represents Oskar or Owen, in the other occasions the boy did not have a family to support him. Now, his mother not only defends him because they are family, but it is his job.

It turns out that Naomi is also the detective behind the murderer of the curious homicides that have occurred in the neighborhood. Little by little, she will discover that her son’s best friend and her enigmatic father are linked. She is played by Anika Noni-Rose.

Grace Gummer, meanwhile, brings to life the Dr Claire Logan, a scientist obsessed with death. The advancement of technology during the last two decades made the existence of such a character necessary.

In fact, in the official synopsis offered by Showtime (channel equivalent to Paramount + in other countries) the alterations are already noticeable.

Considerations

“Mark and his daughter Eleanor’s lives were forever changed 10 years earlier when she became a vampire. Seemingly frozen in time at the age of 12, Eleanor has lived a closed life. Even, she is only able to go out alone at night. Meanwhile, her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. They have now returned home to the city of New Yorkdesperate to find a cure. Inspired by the acclaimed Swedish novel and film, her terrifying and emotional story turns a naturalistic lens on human frailty and compassion.”

Also, the production team is more than ready to see the launch. Amy IsraelCEO of Showtime, gave his first impressions.

“Let Me Out sets up a very exciting drama that asks one question:Until where Would you be willing to come to save your children from the monsters? Even if that made you one of them?”

On the other hand, he referred to the main actor. “Demián Bichir is one of the most dynamic and fascinating actors in the world. His charisma and vulnerability will give life to the exquisite script that he has written. Andrew Hinderaker and under the able guidance of Seith Mann. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this series.”

Let me in will premiere next Saturday October 8th and will be available on Paramount+. The production will 10 episodes.

Trailer