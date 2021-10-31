Let Somebody Go, Coldplay and Selena Gomez: text and audio

Let Somebody Go is a piece of Coldplay present in the new album of the band, Music of the spheres, released on October 15, 2021.

How did the collaboration between Codplay and Selena Gomez start?

Here’s how the collaboration between the band and Selena Gomez was born, told directly from the words of Chris Martin:

It’s just a really lovely ballad. And soon enough we realized we needed a female voice counterpart. And we were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing it, she loved the song and was happy to do it. Collaborations in general are something we have been doing more recently. We never really did that before. When we were younger, we locked ourselves in a room and felt we had to prove everything for ourselves. But I think over time it has become more interesting for us to work with other people from different parts of the world, different genres. It just adds color and character to the music.

Let Somebody Go, song meaning

“Let Somebody Go” is a track from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, and features Selena Gomez. The song sees Chris Martin and Selena singing about the pain that comes from losing a loved one. It tells how it hurts and is pure suffering to let go of someone who was always next to us.

Let Somebody Go, listen to the song

Below you can listen to the song in streaming.

Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez, Let Somebody Go, Lyrics

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

To let somebody go

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love somebody (oh)

When you love somebody (oh)

Got to let somebody know

Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love somebody (oh)

When you love somebody (oh)

Got to let somebody know

So, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you’re still with me now, I know

