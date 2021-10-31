Let Somebody Go, Coldplay and Selena Gomez: text and audio
Let Somebody Go is a piece of Coldplay present in the new album of the band, Music of the spheres, released on October 15, 2021.
How did the collaboration between Codplay and Selena Gomez start?
Here’s how the collaboration between the band and Selena Gomez was born, told directly from the words of Chris Martin:
It’s just a really lovely ballad. And soon enough we realized we needed a female voice counterpart. And we were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing it, she loved the song and was happy to do it. Collaborations in general are something we have been doing more recently. We never really did that before. When we were younger, we locked ourselves in a room and felt we had to prove everything for ourselves. But I think over time it has become more interesting for us to work with other people from different parts of the world, different genres. It just adds color and character to the music.
Let Somebody Go, song meaning
“Let Somebody Go” is a track from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, and features Selena Gomez. The song sees Chris Martin and Selena singing about the pain that comes from losing a loved one. It tells how it hurts and is pure suffering to let go of someone who was always next to us.
Let Somebody Go, listen to the song
Below you can listen to the song in streaming.
Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez, Let Somebody Go, Lyrics
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love somebody (oh)
When you love somebody (oh)
Got to let somebody know
Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love somebody (oh)
When you love somebody (oh)
Got to let somebody know
So, when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you’re still with me now, I know
Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez, Let Somebody Go, Lyrics
(Leave someone, let someone go)
We had some kind of love
I thought it would never end
Oh my love, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back
You gave all this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars, because I know that
That it hurts so much
Let someone go
All the storms we have withstood
Everything we’ve been through
Now without you, what the hell am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is equal only to pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could have turned my pain into a song
Oh, it hurts so much
Let someone go
Let someone go
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
(Leave someone, let someone go)
Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love someone (oh)
When you love someone (oh)
I need to let someone know
Oh, oh-oh, (oh) when you love someone (oh)
When you love someone (oh)
I need to let someone know
So when you love someone
When you love someone
Then it hurts like this
Let someone go
It hurts so much
Let someone go
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Leave someone, let someone go)
Oh (Leave someone, let someone go)
But you’re still with me now, I know