“Let them believe what they want,” Piqué said of how much Shakira’s songs have influenced him since their split.

06:05 pm



Separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué This became one of the show’s most high-profile breakups. As soon as the singer’s breakup with the footballer was announced, Spanish tabloids confirmed that the cause will have its own name: Clara Chia. When the Barranquilla artist discovered that his partner had started dating the young woman behind his back.

The situation about which he remained silent for some months, The time when he was composing and producing many of his new singles, With whom he not only tried to share each state of mind when facing his grief, but also who became his return to stages and musical concerts.

One of his most recent performances was excellent BZRP- Shakira Music Session #53, TQG, Acrostic & El Jefe. A series of songs in which he loudly “hits” his ex-partner and Clara Chia; Who had neither spoken nor reacted to any “attack” till recently.

While Shakira moved to Miami with her two children, Piqué preferred to continue his life and formalize his relationship with Chia and open the Kings League project.

Where is the singer’s attention focused? legal problems arising from her breakup with the father of her children, caring for her father’s health in Colombia, restarting her Pies Descalzos Foundation, and regaining her musical career.

However, as of a few weeks ago, rumors began to spread in some Spanish media that the former footballer had decided to break his silence and stop watching the Bulls from the sidelines. Version that he denied in recent days in an interview for the Rac1 program.

Although he did not mention any specific events, he tried to explain that he and he alone know the real version of events, and that “What people have read is not true.”Referring to the versions that have been put out by the media as to how Shakira might have found out about his infidelity, and why their relationship might have deteriorated.

He also told during interrogation by the media that Shakira used to try to harm him with every song of hers, so he preferred not to give importance to everything said about her. However he did not deny that each of his performances significantly influenced his life and professional career.

“But let them believe what they want. After all, I lived my life. But people don’t know even 10% what happened. And I don’t want it to come out because it’s private and mine. Do what you feel is best for me and my environment at all times. It’s important to know what they say, but don’t take it for granted. It’s important not to turn your back on what’s happening, but you have to give it zero importance,” Pick concluded for the program above.