Let them talk, a thoughtful Meryl Streep in Premiere on Infinity +

In Let Them Talk, Meryl Streep plays a writer reflecting on the past with two friends. An unreleased film in Italian cinemas, directed by Steven Soderbergh and streaming on Infinity +.

Let them talk is a 2020 film starring Meryl Streep and directed by Steven Soderbergh: a combination of talents that this time did not make it to the cinema also due to the pandemic. Their work can however be recovered in streaming on Infinity +, in Premiere and then included in the subscription to the platform for one week, until 12 August. Among the other performers of the bitter comedy there are big names like Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen and the young man Lucas Hedges.

Let them talk, the plot of the film with Meryl Streep directed by Steven Soderbergh

Protagonist of Let them talk is Alice (Streep), a Writer American in creative crisis, who leaves for the United Kingdom to collect an honor. There he agrees to participate in one cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II ocean liner, where she shares the voyage with two of her best friends, i.e. Susan (Dianne Wiest) and Robert (Candice Bergen), as well as with his nephew Tyler (Lucas Hedges). Inevitably, the journey on the ship, designed by the author’s manager to restart her creativity, allows existential reflections and comparisons perhaps long postponed, between regrets, resentments that seemed dormant and wounds never completely healed …

Let them talk, Meryl Streep: “The story of a woman without a family”

In an interview with CBSNews, Meryl Streep thus described the character of Alice in Let Them Talk, underlining a point of interest of the film, namely the realism with which three women of their age are treated, in a different way than usual:

Alice is a woman who does not have a family. It is one that he sacrificed his whole life to his work and his art. […] Looking back, no one has ever made this type of film before. Usually those of our age in the movies are witches, grotesque characters, gargoyles or sweet grannies.

Let them talk was filmed just before the pandemic broke out, in a tour de force typical of Steven Soderbergh, a director accustomed to stars but with roots in independent cinema. Filming took place during a real cruise, in the sun two weeks, using the same customers of the trip as extras! In reality Soderbergh is also the author of photography and editing, but as always he signs them with two of his historical pseudonyms, to circumvent the union rules, respectively “Peter Andrews” and “Mary Ann Bernard”.

Despite the presence of a screenplay written by Deborah Eisenberg, Soderbergh left the cast free to improvise, staying in their characters.