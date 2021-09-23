Let them talk about Steven Soderbergh. The new film with Meryl Streep

Let them talk is the new film by Steven Soderbergh starring Meryl Streep.

The film is produced by Gregory Jacobs, while executive producers are Ken Meyer And Joseph Malloch.

It will be available digitally exclusively from May 27th with Warner Bros Entertainment.

Meryl Streep she is Alice Hughes, a mysterious and noble woman whose professional success has alienated her from her closest friends and made her a stranger.

Let them talk: plot

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award. Alice is afraid of flying, however: she decides to make the trip by ship aboard a magnificent ocean liner, to invite her two best friends from college, Roberta and Susan, and to be accompanied by her beloved nephew Tyler who will assist her during the cruise. Alice’s new agent, Karen, with the aim of stealing details on her client’s manuscript currently in progress, sneaks onto the ship and approaches Tyler for information on how to best approach her aunt. However, Tyler ends up falling in love with Karen, so Alice and her friends are left to fend for themselves.

Roberta harbors resentment towards Alice because she recognized herself in the events told in her most famous book, ruining her life. Instead, Alice denies any responsibility and tries to save their once sacred friendship, while Susan struggles to help them reconcile. As Alice strives to complete her long-awaited manuscript and keeps her personal life shrouded in mystery, the women embark on a week-long journey filled with memories, resentments and jokes.

Let Them Talk: The Cast

Meryl Streep: Alice

Candice Bergen: Roberta

Dianne Wiest : Susan

Lucas Hedges : Tyler

Gemma Chan : Karen

Curiosity:

The film is the second collaboration between Steven Soderbergh And Meryl Streep. The actress had already been directed by the director in Panama Papers.

Let them talk focuses on the straightforward and fluid conversations of its characters.

Soderbergh provided the cast with rich descriptions of the characters and accurate details of their scenes. In this way the actors were left free to improvise alongside the screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg which helped develop dialogues as needed.

Dianne Wiest also revealed that the film was shot “without equipment, if not the essential one. Steven simply held the camera in a wheelchair. No lights, trolleys or anything you usually need to make a movie. There was just Steven and this new camera “.

Steven Soderbergh

Soderbergh, born in 63, made his debut after a few short films in 1989 with the film Sex, lies And videotape which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Later he works on films such as Out of Sight And Crimes And segreti until in 2000 he directed Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich-Strong as the truth.

S.teven Soderbergh has always shown great confidence with the camera. In his career he has directed more than thirty feature films and his original and unmistakable style was already visible in his first works. His films have great visual power and, although they are not all unforgettable, they manage to make the most of the cinematic language. Continue reading here the in-depth analysis on the Director …