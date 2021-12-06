Let Them Talk: Film Review

public vote 2.5 / 5 final vote 4.2 / 5

With Let them talk Steven Soderbergh teaches us once again the sublime art of telling cinema through films. The camera takes on corporeality, it itself becomes an integral part of an intimate story about nostalgia and betrayal. Soderbergh’s eye is transformed into a character, it is his alter ego that leads us with a docile hand towards a still active experimentation. And so Let them talk it follows two different paths, yet united by the power of the word. For cinema, words are the camera movements, the shots, the light and the right music. The film’s set is a traveling cruise ship, a city compressed into a small space. It is a perfect stage, a theater of human emotions for the characters, and a metaphorical object on cinematographic art; a non-place where everything is possible.

Not by chance Let them talk it was actually filmed on the seven-day cruise, and with the help of screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg the whole cast was able to delight us with improvisation. The acting of the film is all about writing control and freedom of expression. From this union some excellent interpretations were born. If on the one hand we have the always amazing Meril Streep, on the other Lucas Hedges confirms himself once again as an excellent emerging actor, capable of grasping every nuance of his role. Candice Bergen stands out among all, with a sharp and real character. Dianne Weist is always a pleasant and reassuring presence. At the end of the journey not all the pieces of the puzzle will be found, as in real life there are not always answers. And it is in this uncertainty about the future, dictated by the burdens of the past, that the big ship of Let them talk. Regrets and aspirations take shape in multi-level betrayals, and in between we find the generational ocean confronted.

Let them talk and that cruise trip loaded with humanity

Let them talk tells of Alice Hughes (Meril Streep), a successful writer struggling with her new novel. He must receive a prestigious literary prize in England, but he refuses to fly by plane. Karen (Gemma Chan), her agent, then offers her a cruise trip in the dilapidated Queen Mary 2. The woman decides to leave in the company of her very dear nephew Tyler (Lucas Hedges), and two old friends from the university with whom she has lost relations for years. Something from their past has remained buried, an unhealthy grudge never resolved. On the one hand Roberta (Candice Bergen) blaming Alice for her misfortunes, and looking for an apology for what the writer has told in her most successful book. On the other hand Susan (Dianne Weist), a seemingly submissive woman looking for something new. They are joined by Karen, intent on convincing Alice to write the sequel to You Always / You Never, Pulitzer Prize Winner. Among them also a mysterious man and a famous mystery writer.

Soderbergh creates what at first glance would appear to be a classically Hollywood film, yet he overturns its shapes and geometries over and over again. The director is a curious and artistic child who messes with his parents’ documents. But what previously seemed like just jumbled drawings, become an exaltation of the printed paper. Break to create, distort to make people think. Let them talk it is a small, great jewel in talking about cinema. In doing so he relies on the purest and most real form of communication, improvisation. In life we ​​continually seek the right words with which to express ourselves in order to reach the other. We freeze, we find in our mind the right formula, the right composition of terms to give shape to our thoughts. And so do the characters of Let them talk, or rather the cast of the film. The work done together with Deborah Eisenberg is commendable, and the acting benefits from it in every scene. Seven days of shooting and this is the result? Ninety minutes of applause cannot be enough. Meril Streep is a suspended soul, a nostalgic bourgeois woman grappling with her future legacy. But it is only in the finale that his speech on the ship will have full understanding. As in the whirlwind of regrets and accused betrayals there was something magnificent that pleasantly overwhelmed her.

Steven Soderbergh and the pleasure of experimentation

Natural lights, tight environments, a tight budget and state-of-the-art tools. Soderbergh doesn’t need anything else to tell his story Let them talk. No colossal investment can compete with craftsmanship. “Money does not make happiness”, no statement was more true when it comes to cinema. On his side, the director has an exceptional cast, stubborn to the point of following him in this short adventure. The camera gently cradles them, exalts them and then isolates them in a steel monster in motion. We have all the old school, with close-ups and fields against fields. Yet, even there, Soderbergh enjoys himself, as in the dance scene with Karen and Tyler; that dangling room is worth the whole movie. It doesn’t stop there, and in the finale it also reminds us of an old thing called Attraction Montage, in a scene to be interpreted. Dreamlike and lived intersect in Alice’s mind, taken by the writer’s fever.

Let them talk it is an immovable object, a monolith of creative freedom. Soderbergh is the one who, with disarming lightness, tells us about the world, life and art, and how these can coexist in profound harmony without compromise, without forcing of any kind. Intimate and deeply real, this film explores the meanders of a ship in search of words, whispers, feelings. It is a tender and sincere look on our frailties, on our human beings without masks, with no shelters to hide. The film is a work to be discovered, reviewed and analyzed. Certainly an unmissable work for those who want to savor all its sincerity and power. Let them talk will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Due on 9 October at 9.15 pm.