Let them talk, Meryl Streep arrives digitally exclusive

The rumors about the making of the last Let them talk (Let Them All Talk) by Steven Soderbergh alone would be enough to make it an intriguing and particular film. As if the presence of was not a reason to see him Meryl Streep as the protagonist and of Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan to complete the cast.

Coming to release in Italy – in digital exclusive from Thursday 27 May and available for premium purchase and rental on all major digital platforms – the film is all about the frank and fluid conversations of its characters.

This is thanks to the choice of the Oscar-winning director to provide the cast with rich descriptions of the characters and accurate details of their scenes, then leaving them free to improvise. Alongside the screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg, which helped develop dialogues as needed.

Dianne Wiest further revealed that the film was shot “Without equipment, if not the essential one. Steven simply held the camera in a wheelchair. No lights, trolleys, or anything you usually need to shoot a movie. There was just Steven and this new camera “.

Let them talk, the cast:

The actress awarded with the Oscar, the Emmy and the Golden Globe Meryl Streep as the mysterious and noble Alice Hughes, whose professional success has alienated her from her closest friendships, making her a stranger; the Emmy Award and Oscar nominee Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown, Miss Detective) in the role of Roberta, who accepts Alice’s invitation, in search of a healing for the chaos that Alice’s most famous novel has caused in her life; the Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe Award Dianne Wiest (Hannah and her sisters, Bullets on Broadway) as Susan, who works in a women’s prison and is apparently the most diplomatic and sensitive of the group; the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased) as Alice’s clumsy and sweet nephew, Tyler, who deeply loves and respects his aunt for being present in his life as a parent; and the SAG Award nominee Gemma Chan (Crazy & Rich, Captain Marvel) as Karen, Alice’s new literary agent whose career hangs in the balance, who by catching Tyler’s attention tries to get information about her client’s new book; and others.

Let them talk, the synopsis:

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award. But she is afraid to fly: she decides to make the trip by ship, aboard a magnificent ocean liner, and to invite her two best friends from college, Roberta and Susan, as well as being accompanied by her beloved nephew Tyler, to assist them during the cruise. Alice’s new agent, Karen, with the aim of stealing details on her client’s manuscript currently in progress, sneaks onto the ship, approaching Tyler for information on how to best approach her aunt. But Tyler ends up falling in love with Karen, so Alice and her friends are left to fend for themselves. Roberta nurtures resentment towards Alice, because she recognized herself in the events told in her most famous book, ruining her life; on the contrary, Alice denies any responsibility and tries to save their once sacred friendship, while Susan tries to help them reconcile. As Alice strives to complete her long-awaited manuscript and keeps her personal life shrouded in mystery, the women embark on a week-long journey filled with memories, resentments and jokes.