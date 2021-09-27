‘Let them talk’: Meryl Streep’s (improvised) journey in search of the meaning of life

Only the money counts. This phrase is the real driving force behind the turbulent trio of Let them talk, the new film by Steven Soderbergh from May 27 on demand also in Italy. The film starts with a solid premise: three old college mates – Alice (Meryl Streep), Roberta (Candice Bergen) and Susan (Dianne Wiest) – find themselves on a cruise ship after decades without seeing each other. Between them there is the same alchemy of the past, but soon everything goes away. The excuse to find each other is this: Alice, a Pulitzer writer whose previous works have been adapted into successful films and series, must go to England to receive a prestigious literary award. Except – much to the desperation of her agent, Karen (Gemma Chan) – she doesn’t want to take the plane. So, he goes there by sea. And do you think this trip could be the excuse to reunite the old team, even if we don’t quite understand why: reconciliation? Nostalgia? “I will not be very helpful during the journey,” Alice announces to her friends as soon as the crossing begins: then, perhaps, it is not reconciliation. Alice also brought her grandson Tyler (Lucas Hedges), a scruffy, romantic boy with her. And Karen is also on board, but the writer doesn’t know. Not yet, at least.

There are many things these women don’t know about each other, and especially about the disagreements that have arisen between them. Roberta is the least accomplished of the group, and we’ll soon find out why. A ship full of very wealthy peers can bring its advantages… Susan, on the other hand, thinks she is the least refined of the three, when in reality, with her gaze that wanders in search of every detail, she is perhaps the most acute. Karen, the postman, just wants to figure out when the hell she can have Alice’s new book in her hands. Not only that: she hopes that book can become another bestseller capable of making her a lot of money.

Let them talk navigates on all these plots giving some nice swerves to the story. There are several outstanding puzzles; great ideas that are put on the table; and a rhythm that, from scene to scene, works properly, between happy narratives and precise conflicts between the characters. All this in spite of a tone that at times seems a bit confused and unrelated. If there is anyone who knows how to step aside and let the actors bring out the best in themselves, that is Soderbergh. The film was shot, according to the director’s most recent method, in a very short time (two weeks) on the real Queen Mary 2 ocean liner and with an almost non-existent script (the great Deborah Eisenberg wrote the script, but Soderbergh let it be there. improvisation to produce the actual dialogues). It was an absolutely unorthodox production: the director, apparently, “was in a wheelchair with the camera in hand and went around shooting everything,” Wiest told Entertainment Weekly.

It’s his freestyler ethic, which is a bit out of place with a film that doesn’t actually seem as free and “improvised” as its author intended. But there are delicious things, among which – surprise, given the title – some moments of sharp conversation. Soderbergh (who, as we all know, is also the editor of his films) has the ability to use the classical grammar of cinema – that is, to teach us where and how to look – and yet put into it a freedom that, in the hands of others, would be entirely absent. In some moments, I almost hoped that the script, if you can call it that, had been even more sparse, to allow the camera, the actors and all the threads that Soderbergh moves to be even freer to do everything on their own. Soderbergh has a knack for always making your brain work, even when making movies that are meant to be “just entertainment”.

Let them talk it is a little weaker than some previous results, but it is enjoyable for everything it can say about writing, about friendship, about life in general. Bergen, in particular, is magnificent. The way she looks at anyone as if she wants to kill him makes you imagine her trying to suffocate him by wrapping her hands around his neck. Roberta’s character, whose conflict with Alice is the most tormented and evident, is what holds the whole tale together. What did Alice, a staunch defender of fictional fiction, steal from the real lives of others? And what is her responsibility with respect to the real fate of her friends? Don’t ask Alice herself. The way the film answers these questions is more pretext than illuminating. But Roberta – the less fortunate of the three friends, a woman destroyed by a divorce, soured by a life loaned out in the name of someone else’s art – could have been the real protagonist of this film (alternative title, did not already exist : Friends with Money). Money more than anything else, even more than words, is what ignites Let them talk. For stories with real depth and sharper humor, look elsewhere in Soderbergh’s filmography. Fortunately, we have a lot of great examples available.

From Rolling Stone USA