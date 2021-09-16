Let them talk, review: the return of Meryl Streep

The new ways of distributing films, which increasingly see the combination of digital streaming release and theatrical screening, or exclusive streaming, are increasingly assuming the appearance of a trend that could accompany us for a long time, if not forever. Important films have already returned to the second series, given the restrictions that prevented the opening of cinemas, including Bombshell in April 2020, the live action Mulan from Disney, and now it is the case with Let them talk, the film directed by Steven Soderbergh with a superb Meryl Streep, flanked by a cast of considerable prestige composed, among other names, also by Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. The film, in Italy from May 27th on platforms such as Apple TV app, Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, Rakuten TV (where we had the opportunity to view it), and through premium rental on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Play Infinity, tells a story mostly lived on the road, where everything happens at sea, on a prestigious ship. A setting that lends itself well to different metaphors, as we will discover in the course of our review.

Let them talk, but expresses more the “unspoken”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer) Alice Hughes (Meryl Streep), whose professional success has taken her away from her closest friends, has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award, but there is only one problem: her fear of flying. All is not lost, however: the woman literally manages to embark on a journey aboard a magnificent ocean liner, and will spend this journey in the company of her two best friends since college, Roberta and Susan, in addition to the grandson Tyler. His new agent, too, Karen, manages to get on the ship, with the intent to steal details on the manuscript being worked on by Alice, e which trick better than the nephew’s approach, to be able to get closer to the aunt?

But Tyler really falls in love with Karen, distancing himself from his aunt and her friends, including Roberta, who has resentment towards Alice because she recognized herself in the events told in her book and ruined her life, when Susan tries instead to help them reconcile. As Alice strives to complete her long-awaited manuscript and keeps her personal life shrouded in mystery, the women undertake a one week trip full of memories, resentments and jokes, but the real protagonist of the film is the silence, the looks, all that remains of “unspoken”.

Let them talk presents us on the screen a stellar cast, including Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased – Lives Erased) as Alice’s clumsy nephew Tyler and SAG Award nominee Gemma Chan (Crazy & Rich, Captain Marvel) as Karen, Alice’s new literary agent. It is also noted how the direction of Steven Soderbergh made his mark again this time, as did his previous hits with Traffic And Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth.) The film focuses on yes candid conversations of the characters, but also leaving them free to improvise, literally “letting them talk” with the screenwriter’s supervision Deborah Eisenberg, which helped them develop the dialogues according to the scenes to be interpreted.

Loading... Advertisements

This particular style guerrilla set by Soderbergh’s direction is also perceived by the particular use of the equipment on the scenes, essential and evident from the shots, capable of returning us to the screen precise geometries, close-ups and American shots, up to the widest shots that portray the luxurious, icy, noble settings, such as the interpretation of the actors, often capable of express more with silences and looks thanks to the context and the skills of the cast involved.

Journey into the sea of ​​social encounters

The flow of time in the film it is marked by the encounters that Alice and her friends experience during the journey, a real crossing, which actually lasted seven days and therefore obviously and inexorably slow. There routine is widely reported and perceived by the viewer: from Alice’s cabin, where the writer spends her time dedicating herself to the draft of the new novel, with brief moments in the pool, to the “public relations” of Susan and Roberta, to the enigmas scattered throughout the plot who try to intrigue the viewer, but not always achieving the desired effect. An explanation is not always provided for these rebus, not even in the final part of the film, and it is a directorial flaw that is not very welcome for the purpose of understanding the plot and the success of the film.

On the other hand, the highlighting of the bourgeois traits of the characters and their contained and moderate ways even when the conversation could be ignited. If on the one hand this nonchalance it is certainly in the ropes of the story and the setting, but it maintains “too much” balance in the course of the story, which could have given memorable little pearls. All this, however, was lacking, leaving the film to remain appreciated above all by an audience who love the film club and a style that knows how to approach what Woody Allen would be able to bring to the screen.

In conclusion

Let them talk knows how to express the intimacy of the characters and focuses on relationships not only between old friends, but also between supporting actors, who manage to intersect with each other, also investigating human relationships, the motivations that push individuals to unite with each other and the sweetness of a sea that knows how to accompany them towards a shared goal (but with different purposes). And although the boredom dictated by difficult progress is sometimes perceptible, we can afford to stay almost two hours in front of the screen and let ourselves be guided by the stories, and by the silences, of an impeccable cast, recognizing the elegant beauty of history and saying to each other “let them talk”.