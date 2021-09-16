Let them talk, the movie with Meryl Streep in search of herself

A film that talks about missed opportunities, never healed wounds, intimacy and even regrets. Let Them All Talk is a 2020 film directed by Steven Soderbergh, scheduled on Sky Primafila Premiere, Infinity, Google Play, TimVision, Rakuten Tv, PlayStation Store, Chili. The film tells the story of Alice Hughes, a famous writer played by Meryl Streep, who is invited to receive a prestigious award, but not loving to fly she decides to go there by ship and asks two old friends (and her nephew) to accompany her. . The bulk of the film is set there and above all is improvised.

Plot of Let them talk

Alice Hughes is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author working on her latest manuscript, which her publisher hopes will be a sequel to her best-known work, You Always / You Never. Alice receives a literary award in the UK and sets sail aboard the Queen Mary 2 to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Alice invites her nephew Tyler to assist her on the trip and her college friends Roberta and Susan, with whom she has lost contact. Alice and Roberta have a difficult relationship stemming from Roberta’s belief that Alice used details about her in “You Always / You Never,” which Roberta believes derailed her life. Unbeknownst to Alice, her agent Karen joins them on the ship, hoping to learn more about Alice’s new book.

After disembarking from the ship, Alice and Roberta have a conversation about their estrangement. Roberta tells Alice that she will provide her with the life details Alice would need to write a sequel to “You Always / You Never”, but she wants a portion of the profits in return. Alice turns down this offer, but that evening she starts working on a new writing project. The next morning, a man Tyler has seen often come out of Alice’s room on the ship greets him at Alice’s door. He reveals that he is Dr. Mitchell, Alice’s personal physician, and that Alice died in the night of deep vein thrombosis; Dr. Mitchell was aboard the ship giving Alice injections of a blood-thinning drug.

Tyler, Roberta and Susan visit the tomb of 19th-century author Blodwyn Pugh, as Alice had intended them to do. Back in the United States, Roberta delivers Alice’s writing, which she took from Alice’s room after her death, to Karen in hopes of making a profit. Karen argues that the work is unfinished and cannot be published, but encourages Roberta to write a book about her life experiences herself.

Susan works with Kelvin Krantz on a new book based on an idea she shared with Krantz aboard the ship. Tyler receives Alice’s unfinished writing from Karen and returns it to her apartment, recalling a speech Alice gave to celebrate the existence of consciousness and people’s ability to influence each other.

Why see it

With no pauses, no technical times to prepare the lighting and no scripts, Let Them Talk was shot in record time: 10 days. Steven Soderbergh’s film is a particular film that tells the luck of others “which is the most difficult pill to swallow”, the ability to reconcile with oneself, the lost humanity, the sense of literary creation. A film to be seen above all for the great acting test of Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest: women protagonists of a 7-day journey to meet and recognize each other.