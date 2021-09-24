Let Them Talk, the trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s film with Meryl Streep

“Let Them Talk” is the new film by Steven Soderbergh , starring Meryl Streep . Finally, there is also a release date for the Italian market, although there will be no distribution in cinemas. Fans will have to wait for the May 27 , and then proceed to purchase or rent digitally.

Candice Bergen plays Roberta, who accepts the protagonist’s invitation, on the hunt for a recovery after the chaos generated by her latest novel. The group is also composed Dianne Wiest , or Susan, the most diplomatic of the group. Lucas Hedges it’s Tyler, Alice’s sweet and clumsy grandson, who sees her as a parent. Gemma Chan Finally, it’s Karen, Alice’s new literary agent, whose career hangs in the balance. The woman is on the hunt for confidential information on the new job on the construction site.

Meryl Streep will wear the clothes of Alice Hughes, a mysterious writer who moved away from her most intimate friendships due to her professional success over the years. She has in fact become a stranger to them. But something is about to change.

Let them talk, plot

deepening

The best films of Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh has decided to focus the entire film on the dialectical confrontation between the various characters. These were described in detail to the actresses and actors of the cast, free to improvise and offer their own version of the roles entrusted. All alongside screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg, who helped develop the dialogues.

Dianne West revealed an important detail about the type of work the celebrated director did on set: “We only shot with the essential equipment. Steven simply held the camera in a wheelchair. No lights, trolleys or anything you usually need to make a great movie ”.

The plot revolves around the character of Alice Hughes, a Pulitzer winner. Invited to England to receive a new award, she decides to travel by ship and not by plane, being afraid of flying. Take advantage of this opportunity to find herself at the side of her beloved nephew and Roberta and Susan, once her best friends.

The group has been lost over the years due to the success of the writer, who turned into a very different person. Alice’s agent Karen sneaks aboard looking for details about her new manuscript, which no one seems to have any information about. On board the confrontation between the friends will be very painful, bringing to the surface old grudges that have never subsided.