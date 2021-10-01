Let them Talk to Meryl Streep, arrives digitally exclusive! Proud

The new film directed by Steven Soderbergh, is ready to land in Italy! Let them Talk to Meryl Streep in the title role, comes digitally exclusive!

Let them talk to Meryl Streep

The film, with a stellar cast to say the least, tells the story of the writer Alice Hughes struggling with his journey to retreat of his own Pulitzer Prize. Alice, fearful of traveling by plane, therefore decides to undertake the journey by ship in the company of a couple of friends as well as colleagues: Roberta And Susan. To conclude the group there is also Tyler, her beloved nephew. All ready therefore to set sail towards the withdrawal of the well-known literary prize!

To stir things up here is Karen, Alice’s new agent. Will Karen, snuck on the ship, be able to get the information and details about the manuscript from her client from Tyler? Their relationship will end up making Tyler fall in love with Karen and between the agent Tyler and the writer Alice there will be misunderstandings. Will they be able to save their former friendship? What will Karen find out about Alice’s manuscript? We just have to find out!

When to see it

The new film directed by Steven Soderbergh will be available, for premium purchase and rental, from May 27, 2021 on all major digital platforms.

Loading... Advertisements

The cast

As anticipated, the cast of the film is stellar. Among the protagonists stands out the actress Meryl Streep, awarded with Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe (Big Little Lies by HBO, The Iron Lady, The devil wears Prada), in the role of the mysterious and noble Alice Hughes. Also present Candice Bergen as Roberta, also Emmy Award nominated and Oscar nominated (Murphy Brown, Miss Detective). Then there is the Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe Dianne Wiest (Hannah and her sisters, Bullets on Broadway) as Susan. In the role of Tyler we find the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Boy Erased – Lives deleted). The SAG Award nominee Gemma Chan (Crazy & Rich, Captain Marvel) is instead in the role of Karen.

“Let Them Talk” is directed by Steven Soderbergh (Oscar-winning Traffic and Oscar nominee Erin Brockovich – Strong as the Truth).

We are waiting for you on our Facebook page to know your opinion!