Let Them Talk (with Meryl Streep) is a good, mostly improvised film

Ten days of work on a cruise ship. Without pauses, without technical times to prepare the set and without scripts. Not even it was the work of a rookie. Behind, however, is the greatest innovator of American cinema, director Steven Soderbergh, who leaves the diva free to invent

Meryl Streep she went on a cruise from New York to Southampton and made a film. It is a project of Steven Soderbergh: the director has been experimenting for years alternative methods that take advantage of new technologies to lower costs, to the point of being independent from the studios and away from their control. Like this. It is called Let them talk and is available for hire on all major platforms. It tells of a famous writer, Meryl Streep precisely, who is invited to receive a prestigious award, but not loving to fly, she decides to go there by ship and asks two old friends (and her nephew) to accompany her. The bulk of the film is set there and above all is improvised.

It seems like a job that a rookie could undertake to get noticed. Except that to write the treatment of the screenplay (the one on which you improvise) there is Deborah Eisenberg, 74 years old among the biggest names in short stories. Except acting, as well as Meryl Streep, there are two Hollywood columns like Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. It’s just that the Palme d’Or and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh, who fell in love with Eisenberg’s writings thanks to the review by a critic (category that he hates, yet this time he had to give up, which opened the doors of a talent he did not know). The project, therefore, is made possible by cameras such as the Red Komodo, mini in size and never used before for a film, that is high resolution digital that require very little lighting, so you can shoot without placing the lights on the set. Being on a ship, often in narrow cabins, it was necessary to be light while not giving up on the look of a movie Hollywood like the others. Moral: without pauses, without technical times to prepare the lighting and without scripts, Let them talk was shot in record time: 10 days.

The daily work involved a normal plan, as is done for all films: the actors knew that the action took place on a certain bridge, in a certain bedroom or in a certain dining room (all locations that to be emptied and taken for the occasion they had to be agree with the cruise management months in advance), they received a rough description of the scene, what was going to happen and, above all, where it was to be. Two characters argue and break up or an animated discussion that ends well or, again, an interaction that reveals envy. Everything else is improvised, the actresses speak, create, invent and shape the characters by finding them the words, the length of the interactions and a good part of the dialogues to arrive at the objectives of the story.

In the words of Candice Bergen it went like this: “Each of us got a page with the whole story of the three protagonists, of how they had been friends in college and hadn’t seen each other for 30 years. Then, a fact sheet on each individual character and his situation at the time of the film, and off we go to the set “. This type of processing is clearly more complicated, requires particular actors who are close-knit and above all willing to do more than usual, that is, more than just learning the lines. By improvising the dialogues they help build the character, so they also need to be more informed. And the most informed of all, of course, was Meryl Streep: “I have worked a lot more than usual”, Candice Bergen always explains,“ sI was all about the woman I was supposed to play. But obviously Meryl was even more prepared than me on my character. It’s simply smarter than a normal person“.

Deborah Eisenberg was always present on the set to direct the acting, control the development of the characters and guide the actresses. This created different characters than usual. And it wasn’t difficult, because women, especially the elderly, are treated very badly by American cinema, they are masks: “In American cinema, women are theoretical creatures, they are clowns, adorable jokes. And the very idea of ​​beauty in old age is laughable“. From this Deborah Eisenberg starts to create her own women.

Thus a fully Hollywood film was made as a juvenile work, improvising with the actors, deciding the dialogues on the spot, using few lights and a light set, and editing the story at night while shooting during the day to always have a clear perception of what happens, how it proceeds and what direction events can take. Which is another way of saying that it is never the technique, but it is always the talents that make a film.