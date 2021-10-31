let us not let those who saved us vanish from our memory- Corriere.it

from Paolo Giordano

Not just a thank you for what has been done, but as a call to take care of the silent emergency of those who saved us from the emergency

That of the health workers who fill the space between the world leaders of the G20, in a kind of institutional flash mob, it was a happy idea (here the names of all the participants in the photo). All the more correct because it appears now, in a moment of low pandemic emotion, when remembering the prolonged undertaking of doctors, nurses and nurses, rescuers and rescuers requires an extra effort.

With the exception of applause from balconies, already long in memory, health workers were mostly slapped in the face during the pandemic. Over-exploited, in some departments bordering on abuse, neglected in institutional discussions as well as on television, although the consequences of those discussions ultimately fell on them. All this while they were exposed more than any other to the infection and indirectly exposed their affections. Around, in the meantime, the atmosphere changed and never in favor: from admiration to indifference, then to suspicion (the films of hospitals without queues outside the second wave), up to non-isolated episodes of anger and violence, culminating in in the assault on the Umberto I polyclinic on October 9, which was less talked about than that of the CGIL, but which had an equally strong symbolic value. When the hostility was kept in check, there was still that continuous bass of innuendo, like the existence of phantom effective cures kept hidden from the public.

I asked Marina Civita, president of the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine for Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, what the G20 photo aroused in her, knowing that her reaction would be more lucid, more specific and less sentimental. of my. He replied by sending me a graph: the percentages of unassigned places for the various graduate schools for the year 2020/21. In other words, a histogram showing the specialties young doctors are keeping away from, including due to the pandemic. In the first place there is emergency medicine, which wins out over all the rest, with a percentage of non-assignments close to 40%. Then come anesthesia and resuscitation, immediately after infectious disease. The other areas are below 5%. A gigantic disproportion, a real vocational crisis for the areas overwhelmed with more impetus and longer by Covid. This is accompanied by abandonment, even in the nursing field, as if many who have gone through all this from the inside decided that, all things considered, it was not really worth it. What does the photo remind me of? said Dr. Civita. It reminds me of a union of intentions on the fight against the pandemic, at the level of theoretical will. In practice: union on the vaccination campaign and much less on other issues.

In 2020 we made extensive use, even inappropriately, of war metaphors. Front heroism was a favorite. You can take it back for a moment to remind yourself that, as we honor the soldiers returning home, it is right to honor, even with a photograph of enormous visibility, the medical personnel who carried an unprecedented pandemic on their shoulders (and a special tribute would be important. to those among them who lost their lives doing so). But there is another level of similarity, not at all metaphorical, but extremely concrete, which brings war closer to this experience, namely the exceptional level of psychic suffering of the personnel who worked on the front line. The burnout it was common before Covid-19, two Canadian researchers write commenting on a poll, now rampant. An analysis across many countries, coordinated by the University of Pisa, speaks of a 41% with symptoms attributable to post-traumatic stress. Other common ailments are depersonalization and emotional exhaustion. Women show a higher incidence, perhaps also due to assaults. What emerges clear: after a year and a half we have public health no longer at risk of saturation but at risk of nervous breakdown, especially in certain areas, the very ones we are used to rely on automatically whenever we need it. . Here then you can look at the photograph with yesterday’s leaders and rescuers differently: n

not only as a thank you for what has been done, but as a call to take care, immediately and decisively, of the silent emergency of those who saved us from the emergency.