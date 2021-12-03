Let us pray to Our Lady of Balasar today 2 December

Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa, deeply devoted to the Eucharist, so much so that she nourished herself without anything else for years, receives from Jesus the invitation to consecrate to Mary Most Holy: this invitation reaches the Pope, who grasps its importance.

It was Pius XII who was the first to consecrate the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, after this exhortation.

Our Lady appears to this blessed after Jesus asks her to consecrate herself to Immaculate Heart of Mary Most Holy: let us pray together and retrace its history together.

Prayer to Holy Mary from the writings of Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa

“My poor prayers don’t reach Heaven; I want to make them rich, valid, but I can’t. I ask the Mother to speak to Jesus, to offer him everything and to invoke for me ”.

“O Mother, you speak in my heart and in my lips: make my prayers more fervent and my requests are more valid “.

“Mom, ask your Jesus for light for your little daughter, ask for comfort for my soul!”.

“Mom, don’t abandon me! Don’t let me sadden Jesus! Arrange for me to carry my cross, for all of us to carry our cross with the greatest love, with the greatest perfection! ”.

“Your journey, mother of Jesus, gives me comfort to carry the cross in this bitterness, in darkness, in so much dryness”.

“Mum mum, for Your Immaculate Conception, I implore you: accept my prayers, all, all my prayers; present them to Jesus and make them welcome! ”.



Amen.

Ave Maria…

The story of the Blessed reliving the Passion of Jesus

Alexandrina was daughter of poor peasants. At the tender age of nine he had begun to work in the fields. In 1918 she fell ill and from 14 April 1925 was confined to bed. A condition that continued until his death from then on.

The day before that of the apparition of Our Lady, her Son Jesus he had united her in mystical marriage. “Accept my most holy mantle, you can cover the whole world. Enough for everyone. Accept my crown, you are queen ”, the Lord had said to the visionary during the apparition.

Jesus invites her to consecrate herself to the Immaculate Heart of Mary: the news reaches the Pope

The woman felt the first locutions of Jesus in 1934, in which the Lord invited her to live his passion and to consecrate herself entirely to him. On 7 June of the following year she experienced mystical death for the first time. Jesus asked Alexandrina to consecrate oneself to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

A request that came, through his confessor, to the Vatican. Shortly after, on October 31, 1942, Pius XII consecrated the whole world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. A consecration which, according to the words of Sister Lucia of Fatima, it did not have full effect because not all the bishops agreed.

It was therefore necessary wait for John Paul II to ensure that the consecration had full recognition by all the bishops of the world. In a short time, after that gesture of Wojtyla, Russia collapsed.

Alexandrina lived for a long time, for over thirty years, from 1938 until her death, the Passion of Jesus. A fact that occurred in two ways. The first, with the physical participation of the woman. The second, from March 27 onwards, with interior participation.

Alexandrina suffered internally but did not leak anything, as reported in her diaries. The mystic, in the moments in which she relived the Passion of Jesus, also perceived and saw everyone the pains and sufferings of the Mother of Jesus, Our Lady.

The apparition of the Madonna to Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa

The Virgin appeared for the first time to the visionary on 2 December 1944 and later on 2 September 1949. In his hand he held the rosary, and said to her: “The world agonizes and dies in sin. I want prayer, I want penance. Wrap those you love and the whole world in this Rosary of mine “.

For 13 years of her life, the last, Alexandrina lived in complete fasting. He fed only on the Eucharist. He offered himself how victim to Christ for conversion of sinners and for world peace. “I have no other purpose than to give glory to God and save souls”, She said.

Alexandrina went to Heaven in Balasar on October 13, 1955, and to the place where she is still buried today crowds of pilgrims continue to go.

The seer loved Mary to the point of identifying herself spiritually with Her. This contains the deepest meaning of the Consecration. That of transforming oneself into the One – or the One – to whom one consecrates oneself.