Lethal reaction to penicillin in patients with rheumatic heart disease could be due to sudden cardiac death

Researchers estimate that there are also modifiable environmental conditions that may contribute to increased risk in vulnerable patients.

Penicillins are a subclass of antibiotics called beta-lactam antibiotics.

In patients with rheumatic heart disease, deaths immediately after administration penicillin G benzathine intramuscular are probably cardiovascular.

In the highest risk population, the risk of administering penicillin Intramuscular benzathine G outweighed the benefit, the researchers reported.

Secondary antibiotic prophylaxis with penicillin Regular intramuscular G benzathine (BPG) is the cornerstone of treatment for rheumatic heart disease. However, there is increasing evidence that rheumatic heart disease patients who have severe valvular heart disease with or without reduced ventricular function may be dying of cardiovascular compromise after BPG injections.

“This advisory responds to these concerns and is intended to: raise awareness, provide risk stratification, and provide risk reduction strategies,” says the study published in the journal of the American Cancer Society. Heart.

Where according to the available evidence and the opinion of the experts, the patients were divided into low and high risk groups, in addition to the symptoms and severity of the underlying heart disease.

“High-risk patients include those with severe mitral stenosis, aortic stenosis, and aortic regurgitation; those with decreased left ventricular systolic dysfunction; and those who do not have symptoms ”, they specified during the study.

For these patients, “we believe that the risk of adverse reaction to GBP, specifically cardiovascular compromise, may outweigh its theoretical benefit. For high-risk patients, we recently recommended that oral prophylaxis be strongly considered,” they reported.

In addition, the investigators advocate a multifaceted strategy for vasovagal risk reduction in all patients with rheumatic heart disease receiving GBP, as well as recommend current guidelines, to all low-risk patients without a history of allergy to BPG. penicillin or anaphylaxis they should continue to be prescribed BPG for secondary antibiotic prophylaxis.

We are publishing this notice in hopes of saving lives and preventing events that could have devastating effects on patient and physician confidence in BPG.

Source consulted here.