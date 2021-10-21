Lethal Weapon 3: plot, cast and curiosities about the film

Famous first film of a detective saga, Lethal Weapon it is still considered a classic of its kind, thanks also to the iconic duo of protagonists. Although themes such as death and violence are also dealt with within these, the four films that make up the franchise are considered real comedies. Inside, in fact, you can find numerous unusual and funny situations, which have made the fortune both of the titles and of the couple of protagonists. After the first chapter came out in 1987 and the second in 1989, in 1992 it was released Lethal Weapon 3, again directed by Richard Donner.

Now consolidated the fame of the saga and its basic characteristics, with this third chapter he focused even more on visual and narrative spectacularity. The two protagonists find themselves here grappling with a case of great importance and there are different particularly complex sequences that still today do not fail to surprise the spectators. With a global gross of $ 320 million, this is the most successful film in the franchise, as well as being the fifth highest grossing film of its year.

The film was then followed by Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. From that moment there has been talk of the possibility of making a fifth chapter, of which, however, there is currently no certain information. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to soundtrack. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Lethal Weapon 3: the plot of the film

With the third film, for Roger Murtaugh the time to retire seems to have finally come. Just eight days after the event, however, he and his partner Martin Riggs they find themselves, due to a reckless intervention, blowing up an entire building. For this reason they find themselves being degraded and sent to direct traffic. While carrying out this task, they witness an attempted robbery of a security van. Thanks to their experience, they manage to arrest one of the criminals involved, Billy Phelps, and they find a bullet in his pistol capable of piercing body armor.

As the two cops attempt to investigate it, Phelps is mysteriously killed. The hidden cameras reveal, with a close-up, the perpetrator of the murder: the former sergeant Jack Travis, managed to enter the police station with false credentials. Having managed to get reinstated in the homicides, Riggs and Murtaugh are now able to carry out the best investigations, and their research leads them to a theft of illegal weapons, to which Travis seems to be irremediably connected. The two agents will not be alone this time, however, as the charming man is joined by the Office of Internal Affairs Lorna Cole, with a strong character and willing to do anything to solve the case.

Lethal Weapon 3: the cast of the film

Much of the success of the films is once again due to the excellent couple of protagonists. To bring this to life, however, the studios had to conduct numerous research and casting, in order to find the most suitable performers. Initially, before the saga began, the actors were considered for the role of Riggs Bruce Willis And Sylvester Stallion. Despite being younger than the expected age for the character, Mel Gibson he was finally preferred for the part, having already been the protagonist of very successful titles in those years. For the role of the quiet Murtaugh, however, the studios chose the actor Danny Glover, fresh from the success of the film The purple color. Glover and Gibson gave excellent results at the time of the auditions, convincing everyone about their potential as a couple. It then appears again also Joe Pesci as Leo Getz, although his character was not originally intended.

Also for this sequel the two decided to train together to achieve the required physical form. They also visited some police districts, to talk to the officers and study the progress of their days. Thanks to the films of Lethal WeaponFurthermore, Glover became famous for his joke “I’m too old for this bullshit”, repeated several times during the series and became a real hit. For the role of the antagonist Jack Travis, actors such as Jack Nicholson And Robert De Niro, but the role was eventually entrusted to Stuart Wilson, an actor known for his bad performances. Lorna Cole is instead played by Rene Russo, after that Winona Ryder she was deemed too young for the part.

Lethal Weapon 3: the soundtrack, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Particularly popular of the film is also its soundtrack. Released parallel to the film, this was composed by Michael Kamen, Eric Clapton And David Sanborn. In particular, the traces are known It’s Probably Me And Runaway Train, performed by Clapton himself in collaboration with Sting the first and with Elton John the second. Furthermore, in 2013 the La-La-Land Records has released a disc containing the complete soundtrack, where there are a number of tracks absent in the previous version. Although released many years after the release of the film, this new edition was a great success, being indicated once more as an excellent soundtrack for the film.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Lethal Weapon 2 it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursdaypublished 21 October at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

