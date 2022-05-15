Entertainment

Letizia broke the protocol with a dress with cutouts

Letizia Ortiz is known for its good taste and sobriety in fashion. But he also knows how to surprise with more playful looks, like the dress with cutouts that this week broke the protocol and its usual formality.

To attend the event for the World Red Cross Day in Valencia, Letizia Ortiz chose to wear a dress “cut out”, the cutout trend of the season, which was wonderful. It is a garment that the queen Letizia premiered for the occasion, intense fuchsia color, midi length and long sleeves.

