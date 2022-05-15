Letizia broke the protocol with a dress with cutouts

Letizia Ortiz is known for its good taste and sobriety in fashion. But he also knows how to surprise with more playful looks, like the dress with cutouts that this week broke the protocol and its usual formality.

To attend the event for the World Red Cross Day in Valencia, Letizia Ortiz chose to wear a dress “cut out”, the cutout trend of the season, which was wonderful. It is a garment that the queen Letizia premiered for the occasion, intense fuchsia color, midi length and long sleeves.

The fuchsia dress with cutouts by Letizia Ortiz, elegant and sensual.

But the detail of distinction and maximum daring of the design of the Spanish royal were the lateral openings, joined by a ring in the center, making visible the sides of the abdomen of Letizia Ortizflat and toned.

It is a bold detail, unusual for royal women who do not often wear designs that reveal parts of the body.

It is not usual for royals to expose parts of their bodies, and Letizia did.

seldom the queen Letizia a look so striking and outside the conventions and the formal dress code is encouraged. And in this case she suggested a certain nod to the location of the event since the dress belongs to the fashion firm Cayro, originally from Valencia. And just Letizia appeared with him dress with cutouts fuchsia color that she combined with a Carolina Herrera bag in the same shade, the design went viral and sold out in online stores.

Related news

Cayro’s design that Letizia Ortiz chose was instantly viral.

“This is the dress that has revolutionized the networks – celebrated the Valencian label on her Instagram account @cayrowoman- It is an honor that Her Majesty Queen Letizia chose us”.

In addition, he indicated that the beautiful dress “cut-out’” with which the sovereign shone and that was compared to one of the outfits worn by Julia Roberts in a scene from the movie “Pretty Woman” belongs to the Olimpia collection.

The cuts or openings are a 2022 fashion trend item -there are “cut out” designs in recent lines by Valentino, Balmain, Pucci and Azzaro, among others- and Letizia he interpreted the trend perfectly.