Letizia di Spagna, the great absentee at Christmas (and her pain)



Letizia of Spain, the latest look of 2021 is iconic

Christmas is a party to be spent together with loved ones, a day to be lived surrounded by the people we love, but which inevitably makes those who are no longer with us feel stronger.

For Letizia of Spain it was a Christmas lived between mixed feelings: on the one hand the joy of having Leonor, her eldest daughter, who has been studying in a prestigious institute in Wales since September, on the other hand, the pain of the absence of her paternal grandmother, Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, who passed away on July 27 at the age of 93.

Letizia of Spain, the absence of her grandmother at Christmas

It was a Christmas veiled by sadness that of Letizia of Spain, who had to deal with an empty place at her table set for the holidays: that of her paternal grandmother, Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, who passed away last July.

An immense pain that of Letizia, who has lost a key figure in his life, of great inspiration and to which she was very attached. Like Ortiz in fact, the woman she was an accomplished journalist: the passion for writing and communication was passed on from grandmother to granddaughter, as Letizia herself said in 2001, when she received the prize from the Press Association for the “revelation journalist of the year”. On that occasion the Queen had wanted to dedicate a message to her grandmother and remember the afternoons when, after school, she went to follow her work on the radio.

Letizia of Spain, the special bond with her grandmother

Letizia of Spain has always had a special relationship with the grandmother, made of great complicity and understanding: he was the only member of the Ortiz Rocasolano family to participate in the royal wedding of Felipe VI and Letizia. Menchu ​​was instructed to read the Apostle Saint Paul’s letter to the Corinthians during the ceremony that saw the couple get married in the Almudena Cathedral on May 22, 2004.

Álvarez, radio speaker for many years, was flawless on that occasion: it was a truly moving moment for the Queen, who saw in her, as well as a loving grandmother, her professional point of reference in journalism.

Ortiz liked to share time and confidences with her grandmother, a frequent visitor to family celebrations. Shrewd and ironic, at the time of the announcement of his engagement to the then Prince of Asturias, he declared to reporters that Felipe was “a prince from head to toe”. And amid the laughter of the journalists he said: “If he had caught me twenty years ago, I would not have let him escape.”

In addition to the infinite affection for Letizia, Menchu ​​Álvarez del Valle, whenever he had the opportunity, he wanted to be there to support the Queen and her family in all institutional events in which he had the opportunity. The Queen’s grandmother was one of the regular guests at the “Princess of Asturias Award”: the last time she attended the ceremony was on October 18, 2019, when she attended to witness Leonor’s debut. From the front rows he could admire and closely support the Princess who was addressing her first public speech: the reassuring gaze of the great-grandmother he would never fail for the heir to the throne on such an important day.