Letizia Moratti has invented another on healthcare: now we really need to rise again

Spring holidays have also arrived. In the last two years we have had as travel companions first the daily appointment with Covid data at 6pm and now the 5pm appointment with Mentana for the war.

It is necessary to rise again. We need to think about the future. It is necessary to get rid of difficulties and mistakes. We need to get rid of bad habits that are bad for your health.

Also in health care, regional or national, you need to turn to save our National Health System. The inconsistencies of those who manage our health are enormous. They hurt us and they hurt us.

Letizia Moratti with the resolution of recent days, after the many errors of the Lombardy Region for Covid, made a bang. It certainly belongs to the same council that acquitted itself: “in the final approved majority report, it is noted that ‘the Lombardy Region has worked actively, tirelessly and with every means at its disposal to counter the outbreak of an unknown and unexpected event'”.

Read Also Lombardy Region, the majority votes the report that cancels all responsibility in the management of Covid: ‘Actively operated’

But how could he have fought the enemy without resuscitation (the accredited private facilities that cover 60% of all regional hospitals do not want to commit their money to wards that normally cost and do not pay) and without a local medicine that it is not only public and not private accredited?

And while in two years no one has done anything to improve the situation, because he believes and certifies that “he carried out his mandate with professionalism, scruple and institutional zeal”, the councilor for Welfare Moratti fires two more useless bullets to continue killing the our National Health System in favor of accredited individuals. The first, which I have already told you about, involves spending more money to reduce waiting lists by paying the structures that respect the times. An absurdity that will not find any real improvement, while it would be necessary to save and control the drifts of reservations and, in the moment of emergencies, the cancellation of all private services in favor of public ones.

But he invented another: he said that from 1 June health authorities will have to keep open in the evenings, the days before holidays and holidays for visits and exams. You will need to explain which doctor and which nurse will be able to cover such large shifts. Not only that, but it would appear that private accredited healthcare companies are exempted. In fact, we speak of ASST. The accredited private individual is “authorized” to do what he wants and is not placed on the same level as the public.

This attitude of gradual “divestment” of the public in favor of the private sector is present not only at the regional level but also at the national level. Lamorgese has signed a health agreement for the 17,000 public employees of the department with an accredited private body, the San Donato, not with one of our public hospitals! Public money will feed the private by deteriorating the public!

Read Also from Ivan Cavicchi’s blog Privatization in healthcare continues, despite Covid. The last case concerns the Lamorgese

We really need to find new people and ideas for everyone’s health inside Easter eggs. It would be a nice surprise that we all need.