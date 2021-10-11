Letizia Ortiz’s skirt marks the great return of the longuette for Autumn 2021

Photo credit: Paolo Block – Getty Images

The week of Letizia Ortiz ended with a trip and a big surprise in the form of an absolute preview look. The queen made a trip to Basel, Switzerland, to inaugurate an exhibition dedicated to Goya at the Beyeler Foundation, the most important abroad dedicated to the Spanish painter with more than seventy paintings, and a multitude of drawings and engravings. For the occasion, the Queen of Spain opted for a very autumn look, consisting of longuette skirt and matching sweater. Always a symbol of female power, today the pencil skirt like that of Letizia Ortiz remains without a doubt one of the most seductive and lady-like garments in our wardrobe and forAutumn 2021 he indulges in lighter interpretations.

Photo credit: Robert Hradil – Getty Images

Letizia Ortiz’s skirt is designed by the Spanish fashion house Is Coming and is characterized by a petrol green shade. The pencil model is part of the brand’s Fall Winter 2021 2022 Collection, has a length down to below the knee and is enriched with surprising brocades in the shape of flowers and plant motifs. The skirt suits her in a phenomenal way, as (di) marks the waist and her silhouette thanks to the style makeup with which she wears it. Letizia of Spain she then chose to combine her skirt with a matching sweater. A thick, ton sur ton sweater, signed by the same company, characterized by a large round neckline, soft shoulders and wide sleeves that the ruler has chosen to wear rolled up for a more casual chic look. The trick is to slip the sweater inside the skirt, adapting it slightly to the body. To complete the look, Letizia Ortiz also inaugurated a handbag in brown leather to be combined with some refined pointed pumps and high heels, both by Magrit.

Long last the pencil skirt, an iconic and beloved garment, returns for Fall Winter 2021 with important news, starting with the combinations. Therefore, how to match Letizia Ortiz’s pencil skirt? The queen of Spain has certainly opted for one of the most appropriate combinations: high heels slim the figure and give the look an immediate sense of elegance. Our advice is to play with the combinations: choose an oversized sweater for the day and a shirt with a bow or rouches for the evening. The one with sneakers is not a simple match, but it remains absolutely winning if studied in the right way.

To balance the sporty connotation given by sneakers, in fact, it is necessary to pay attention to clothing: focus on an elegant suit or a blazer with a masculine cut. For combat boots lovers we have thought of an ad hoc outfit, inspired by grunge and perfect for an informal occasion. Play with boyfriend-style items, like a soft check shirt or suede jacket. Thanks Letizia Ortiz who, once again, allow our imagination to open up to infinite looks to be replicated on our essence.