Letizia’s fashion inspiration: The look that charms other celebrities.

Since joining the royal family, Spain’s Queen Letizia has been attracting attention for her choice of outfits for her public appearances. On several occasions, other celebrities have been seen wearing similar outfits, leading to the question of who is copying whom.

Letizia and Beatriz Cortazar in the same dress. Photo: (Twitter)

During the year 2022, letizia She wore an orange Zara dress that was also worn by presenter Susanna Griso, who succeeded in fashion. In addition, the Queen wore a Charro Ruiz design that was similar to the one Paula Echevarría was known to wear at one time.

Letizia and Susanna Griso in the same dress. Photo: (Twitter)

But that is not all, letizia He has also shared clothes from the wardrobe of his daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. And, One who has recently been inspired by the emperor is journalist Beatriz CortazarWho is wearing the dress that Felipe VI’s wife wore on one occasion.

Sasa de Osma and Queen Letizia in the same Carolina Herrera dress. Photo: (Twitter)

Queen Letizia, for export

In addition to national celebrities, Letizia shares designs with international celebrities. She has been spotted in a Hugo Boss dress similar to Meghan Markle’s; by Stella McCartney, just like Karlie Kloss; and Carolina Herrera, similar to what Nicole Kidman wore to an event in New York.