Leto and Hathaway team up in new TV series based on a true case

Jared Leto last appeared on a television series in 1995 playing Claire Danes’ high school crush, Jordan Catalano, on ABC’s “My So-Called Life.” His character was the typical bad boyfriend who leaves a distraught Angela Chase (Danes) analyzing every encounter they had.

The series lasted only one season, but became entrenched in 1990s pop culture along with the character of Catalano. Leto eventually became an Oscar winner for his work in the 2013 film “Dallas Buyers Club” and a rock with his band 30 Seconds to Mars.

Twenty-eight years later, Leto will return to television on Friday in the Apple TV+ limited series “WeCrashed,” and he said the experience felt more like making a movie than making television. “The approach was the same. It was just so much more material, it was like making six movies. I loved. I loved the opportunity to live with a character a little more, I love the challenge. It almost killed me, but it was exactly what I needed to happen,” she said.

“WeCrashed” follows the rise and fall of Adam Neumann (Leto), co-founder of the shared office company WeWork. It also tells the love story between Neumann and his wife, Rebekah, played by another Oscar winner, Anne Hathaway. Rebekah has a big personality with big dreams, she is a yogi who believes in dream manifestation and feng shui. She was in charge of the WeWork brand and founded the school derived from it, WeGrow.

To play Neumann, Leto immersed himself in the character. He adopted a “different way of walking, talking, laughing, an accent, a different tone of voice — there are a lot of things to shuffle,” the actor said.

Kyle Marvin, who plays WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey, said that all of his interactions with Leto during the making of the series were with him in character. “From the first day I met Jared, Miguel told me, even when we ran into each other offstage or talked. They were always Adam and Miguel. That was really fascinating because he put me in the right place mentally.”

Leto says he’s not a “method” actor, but he does have a more immersive approach. “I reject the term method because it has been so perverted. I mean, really method was used to describe a certain kind of school of acting, a certain approach, but it’s become the automatic word to describe extreme approaches to acting or something that people think is weird. I love immersive work. I love getting deep into the character. I think it’s really fascinating to work like this and rewarding. What was needed for this character was transformation,” he said.

Hathaway also said Leto remained focused on her characters’ connection while they were on set, though in her case she says she stopped taking work home with her after she had children. “Between takes there wasn’t much gossip. We’d get on set and spend hours and hours in that area, and then we’d go home and text each other and say something like thumbs up or something.”

A board of investors pressured Neumann to step down as WeWork CEO in 2019 over his exorbitant spending and erratic behavior, and plans for an initial public offering of the company were dropped. Rebekah closed WeGrow, which was the project she was passionate about. He wanted to take a holistic approach to education and also teach his students (who were as young as 2 in some cases) to be young entrepreneurs.

Despite the pair’s public defeats, Leto and Hathaway noted that they are not interested in shaming or judging their real-life counterparts. “When I read the pilot I didn’t know anything about WeWork so I googled Rebekah and the narrative in the media is that she was made the villain,” Hathaway said.

“I quickly called (the creators) Lee (Eisenberg) and Drew (Crevello) and said, ‘Are you trying to bring someone down, because I have no interest in that.’ And they said ‘No, actually we’re trying to do the opposite. We want to see how complicated she is.’” Leto added, “It’s important to me to really put a life on screen, even if it’s imperfect.”

Hathaway said she has compassion for Rebekah Neumann. “I don’t want to drag anyone down. I don’t want to humiliate anyone. We need dreamers in this world. We need people who want to do good things. I’ve thought a lot about this. Perhaps I am going to an extreme in saying this, but I do think that his intentions were good and I think it must have been heartbreaking to realize that you did not execute your good intentions in a way that you would have liked.