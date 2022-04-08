Let’s all dance with Carmen Villalobos! Get to know the rhythm of the actress through these clips

The interpreter of Lucía Sanclemente in “Café con aroma de mujer”, Carmen Villalobos, she is inspired and full of energy these days when she is starring in the remake of “Until silver do us part.”

With different dance partners, like Sebastián Martínez, Gregorio Pernía, Alejandra Ávila or Lorna Cepeda, The actress has fun doing choreographies and posting them on her social networks.

One of the first choreographies he published on his Instagram, which exceeds 19 million followers, was with the theme “The little plane”, Post from several weeks ago in which she is alone and is seen wearing an orange top, jean and totally smiling.

“I wanted to do it for a long time. We all know the chorus but the whole song is super cute @giblackmusic. And oh, I’m not the best, but I always put an attitude on it,” she wrote.

See Carmen Villalobos’ post here:

For a few months the actress has been working on taking the leading role in the remake of “Until money do us part”there she plays a successful executive who will be in a relationship with the Colombian Sebastian Martinez, remembered for participating in productions such as “Search block”, “Rosario Tijeras” and “Nurses”.

In the production there is also the renowned Colombian actor Gregorio Pernía who will be Luciano Valenzuela Produced by RCN Television for Telemundo that began on February 23 and that added the actors Lorna Cepeda, Julio Sánchez Cóccaro, Juliette Pardau, Fernando Arévalo, Michelle Roullard, Laura Flores and Alejandro Tommasi.

Characters who have been measured to work hard but also to practice, dance and record clips and challenges together with Carmen Villalobos. In those recordings there is no one who does not have fun, check it out!

Here is a summary of the best dances of Carmen Villalobos: