Let’s analyze Binance: a pivotal project in cryptocurrencies!

Binance is a exchange, one cryptocurrency and also one blockchain of the highest order and that cannot be ignored given its importance.

This ecosystem was founded by Changpeng Zao, one of the most prominent people in the crypto world, who created an empire thanks to his resourcefulness.

Starting from scratch, it has been able to expand in every direction, ensuring that it has a leading position in every branch of the world of digital currencies.

Binance is indeed the most used exchange in the world, Bnb (the currency) is the third by capitalization and the BSC boasts an absolutely incredible number of users.

So will she be the next cryptocurrency market leader? Difficult to say but, before jumping on this horse, you need to know this ecosystem at 360 degrees.

There are indeed many strengths, excellent prospects but also some critical issues that arise when you go to see this world under the magnifying glass.

Obviously, if you exclude Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is impossible not to find cryptocurrencies with some critical issues more or less important, but this is more than normal.

Most of the other projects are very young and in full development and correction of youthful mistakes, so it’s good to know this before judging them too harshly.

In this video The Crypto Gateway explains how to use Binance for beginners.

The Binance exchange

As mentioned, the Binance exchange boasts a number of users and a turnover that is not even comparable with those who are from the second position onwards.

Billions of dollars circulate here every day from the four corners of the world, who buy and sell a very large and thick list of cryptocurrencies.

In fact, Binance was able to find the right balance between number and substance, without accepting projects that are too risky or fluffy but also giving what his audience desires.

Being listed here immediately brings insane trading volume to the coin, so much so that prices skyrocket and reach incredible popularity.

THE the services offered are really wide and that meet customer needs, with a level of security that has set the standard for competitors.

On the other hand, however, it must be said that, in recent times, the various countries have begun to place more stringent limits on exchanges, creating some small problems for Binance.

Being such a giant who navigates a market still made up of sketchy regulations like the crypto one, he has sometimes tried to exploit the gray areas of the laws to offer products or services without explicit authorization.

Nothing that was harmful to customers, this should be pointed out, but it has led to a few small ones skirmish with European jurisdictions.

This caused some minor disruption in addition to the loss of some derivative instruments (such as futures), still offered by some of its competitors who have been able to comply with current regulations.

Of course, for the average user interested in cryptocurrencies this is not a problem of any kind but, nevertheless, there remains a gray spot on the CV as well as an opportunity served on the silver platter to the competition to steal slices of the market, which in fact happened.

Although it remains the market leader, Binance needs to pay more attention to these situations in the future, which it is doing by hiring highly qualified regulatory staff.

The Binance blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain

There Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain that makes speed and prices for very low operations its battle horses, so much so that it has carved out a place in the market at the forefront.

Until a few months ago, it was Ethereum’s only real rival since it gives access to quality De-Fi even to those with small capital to invest.

In fact, on Eth, carrying out an operation can easily cost from 50 to 100 Dollars, which literally saw the legs of those who want to invest modest amounts.

Renting $ 500 on a De-Fi like Uniswap and losing 10% of it just for a trade doesn’t really make any sense.

If we add to this the fact that, generally, at least 2/3 operations are needed to use the Dapp, it makes us understand how unthinkable it is to use the one on Eth.

About BSC instead, you can do practically everything with a minimal expense, in the order of a few cents of a dollar for any operation.

This has brought on it an incredible amount of users, so much so as to make it one of the most used ever (if not the most used at certain times).

So everything perfect? Not really, since the valid projects launched above are not in quantity comparable to those on Ethereum, not even from a distance.

Furthermore the BSC became the shitcoin paradise and scams, precisely because of its very low costs and the ease on which a worthless currency can be created to attract the unwary.

Finally, the factor must be counted decentralization which, although present, is almost negligible when compared with other blockchains.

The competition can boast thousands of validators while the BSC is stopped at 21 which are delegated by the top management, not really an example of democracy.

This is not meant to diminish the importance or goodness of the project but, to speak honestly and objectively about the various cryptocurrencies and their ecosystems, the critical issues they present must also be highlighted.

Binance’s cryptocurrency, Bnb

Having analyzed the situation of the exchange and the blockchain, it is time to move on to the third currency by capitalization and which has been able to climb the ranking in a dizzying way.

This cryptocurrency has seen a huge increase in value over the past year, driven by a bull market of the entire sector but also by the goodness of the project.

In fact, this crypto, being the native one of the exchange, offers a series of benefits which must be taken into account when talking about its potential.

Those who hold Bnb on the exchange have the right to participate in the launch of new coins and of which it is possible to obtain a more or less large part before they are priced.

When the trade is then opened, since they are coins with excellent fundamentals (usually), they see really incredible price increases.

This brings benefits of no small importance to Bnb owners, who can also take advantage of one discount on transactions executed on the platform if they hold the native currency.

These plus a host of other small and large benefits make Binance cryptocurrency highly sought after on the market, making it a good long-term investment.

Of course, its value is largely linked to the directors’ ability to keep the exchange and the BSC at the top but, at least for now, the prospects look good.

Changpeng Zao has indeed announced a series of very full-bodied investments aimed at advancing the chain and the entire ecosystem that revolves around it, painting a promising future.

Does all this make Binance a good investment?

The following are only general considerations and do not want to push anyone to buy the coin, financial advice is not dispensed here but there is talk of cryptocurrencies.

To conclude, however, a picture of this world, it is good to analyze whether it is worth believing in this project or moving on to other more valid ones.

First of all it must be said that, if the BSC was a point of reference until a few months ago for low capital investors, this position is now shared with many others.

In fact, De-Fi platforms have arrived on Solana, Terra, Cronos and on many other blockchains that allow access to stellar returns, making the Binance Smart Chain lose customers.

This is a physiological event that could not be avoided, as other names have entered the dance that were previously excluded from the games.

From this point forward it all depends on how they will be able to make the ecosystem evolve, taking directions that keep the capital present and make others arrive.

The De-Fi system itself is fallacious in that it incentivizes people to “take the money and run” once the rents drop or the coins given as a reward lose their value.

For this it is necessary find new solutions that are based on a growth in value over time and not on an initial crazy offer that runs out in a short time.

This is a speech common to all blockchains, because whoever will be able to solve this problem in the right way first, will ensure a clear advantage over the others.

Nowadays Bnb maintains excellent value and granite fundamentals, with Zao who certainly does not hold back when it is necessary to invest to grow the project.

Whether or not this is enough in the long run, however, is really impossible to say as it is still unclear who has the best aces up their sleeve to play.