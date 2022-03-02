‘Let’s bet on the Mexican coaches’; Van Rankin on America

Midtime Editorial

Prior to knowing the confirmation of the departure of Santiago Solari of the Eagles of America, George Van Rankin surprised to announce who would be his candidate to take the reins of the Coapa club for the rest of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

Benjamin Mora?

For weeks, the media fan of the Eagles of America had questioned the operation of the team led by Santiago Solari. Later, after the news of the dismissal of Indiecito as Technical Director of the club, Van Rankin made his proposal known.

“Benjamin MoraMexican, from Tijuana, champion recently raising his ninth cup in the team Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysian football). Let’s bet on the new Mexican coachesDamn,” Donkey Van Rankin commented through his Instagram account.

Departure of Santiago Solari

“Club América informs that the coaching staff concludes its cycle in the men’s first team. This decision becomes effective as of today. Club América appreciates the professionalism and seriousness of Santiago SolariSantiago Sánchez, Lucas Nardi and Bruno Militano for a little over a year of work in our team”, published the azulcrema club on their social networks.

In what the Eagles find your new DT for this Clausura 2022players are expected to be working with Gilberto Adame, institutional technical assistantand Diego Ramírez, director of sports development for the club, who will serve as interim strategists for the first team.

