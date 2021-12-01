Often we do not realize that some objects, present in our home, could be worth much more than what we think. In fact, over the years, various elements acquire an unexpected value, becoming the object of desire of many collectors and enthusiasts. In this case, we will focus especially on coins, which we had already talked about in the past. For example, in our previous article, we indicated the unthinkable value of a penny, which could really be in our hands. Or, in another article, we had again highlighted the value of another coin, which could appeal to many collectors. Today we continue with our list, pointing out yet another that many of us may have kept.

Let’s check in the wallet if we have this coin because unexpectedly it could be worth a real treasure

We are in 1955. Italy still has the lira as its currency and we all know this type of currency perfectly. We use the money as usual, not thinking about the fact that, years later, some of the coins we keep in our wallet could be worth a considerable fortune. This is what many do even in the present. Objects that seem common and banal to us, in fact, could one day be more precious than ever. And this is what happened with some old coins, which today have become the pride of collectors and enthusiasts.

Here is which coin we should have to consider ourselves really lucky in this case

In the list of those that are worth a small or large fortune, we find one in particular that we want to talk about today. These are the 5 lire minted in 1955. In fact, perhaps not many remember it, but during that specific year we find 400,000 examples of 5 lire coins. Well, if at the time they seemed to us cheap coins that had, as rightly happens, an ephemeral value, today things are totally different. In fact, some collectors could pay them from 2,000 euros upwards, given their preciousness. So, let’s check in the wallet if we have this coin because unexpectedly it could be worth a real treasure. We can do the same thing in old boxes or drawers.

In fact, many have kept several lire, more for nostalgia than for the thought of reselling them one day. And this type of action could prove to be really profitable for many of us, especially if, among the old lire kept to remember the good times, we find the 5 lire of 1955.

