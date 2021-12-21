let’s clarify the future of the saga

The one of Pirates of the Caribbean it is a rather complex story: after the success of the trilogy that introduced beloved characters such as Jack Sparrow, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann to the public, the following films in the franchise have experienced mixed fortunes, with results often tending towards the low rather than the high. But what is the current situation?

The last two films of the saga have not collected exciting results: Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge failed to repeat the economic triumph of the previous chapters, also due to a welcome anything but enthusiastic by the public and critics.

With the storyline relating to Will and Elizabeth now concluded, in fact, the franchise has never managed to present us characters as strong, ending up being based almost exclusively on the verve of that. Jack Sparrow which, in the future, he will be forced to do without.

Yes, because the recent legal events of Johnny Depp related to the well-known lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard have in fact led to the removal of the actor by Disney: with a story now stranded and without his pivotal character, therefore , think about further sequels to the saga starting in 2003 would definitely be a gamble.

Better to start from scratch, therefore: for about a couple of years we have been talking quite concretely about a reboot of the saga, which should see Margot Robbie go and pick up the reins of a franchise that needs a rather energetic boost to regain that strength that has been lost for more than a decade.

A reboot that should therefore become a reality in the coming years, although nothing is yet known about the characters involved and the possible release date: what do you think? You think it’s a good idea to try and revitalize the Disney saga with one restart from scratch? Do you think Margot Robbie is the right choice? Let us know in the comments! Lately, meanwhile, the hypothesis of a spin-off on Jack Sparrow without Johnny Depp has been aired.