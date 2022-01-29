let’s discover all the curiosities of the Italian series

From the first airing of the series Winx Club, on January 28, 2004, 18 years have passed. Thanks to the production of Rainbow and to the imagination of Iginio Straffi the adventures of the Alfea Fairy Club formed by Bloom, Star, Tecna, Muse, Flora And Aisha. Hugely successful all over the world, the all-Italian series can boast an international diffusion. The name of the series comes from an alteration of the English word “Wings” which means “wings” in which an “x” is replaced that graphically resembles a pair of wings.

The adventures of the 6 magical friends accompanied an entire generation in the discovery and analysis of very topical issues. In addition to promoting the value of friendship, the delicate issues of diversity and inclusiveness, explained through the adventures, and sometimes misadventures, of the most famous fairies on the screen. With a good dose of humor, they brought values ​​like commitment, courage and positivity. The Winx teach that thanks to friendship, commitment, courage and a pinch of magic you can defeat any enemy.

The graphic inspiration refers to both japanese anime than to the dynamism of US cartons. But, who are the Winx inspired by? First of all the inspiration for the main character, Bloom, and of autobiographical nature. Iginio Straffi, in fact, took inspiration for the red-haired sorceress from the story of one of his college classmates, raised by adoptive parents and with desire to get to know biological parents. For the personality instead, the author was inspired by the character of his wife Joanne Lee. The aesthetics of the six friends have also been studied to make their appearance more familiar: the aesthetics of Bloom should remember Britney Spears, Star should remember Cameron Diaz, Flora the actress Jennifer Lopez, Tecna singer Pink, Muse the actress Lucy Liu And Aisha singer Beyonce.

Winx Club 18 years: the success of the series is constantly growing

Even today, fans of the series follow the adventures of the 6 friends with passion. Over time the series has become updated and evolved, resulting current also for the new generations who are approaching the program for the first time. The brand has a truly varied merchindising: from 3D animated films, to the production live action Netflix “FATE: The Winx Saga” which gave a more mature edge than the animated series. Netflix also produced 2 animated series about the Winx Club. Today the brand counts 8 animated television seasons, 3 animated feature films and countless live show And musical international. With a catchment area of 150 countries around the world, the success of the 6 fairy friends club is constantly on the rise: happy birthday winx club!