Let’s dispel the myth about the need for multivitamin supplements in all circumstances, clarifying the advantages and contraindications for health according to medicine

Many use supplements to benefit their body. Among the most used we have those multivitamins or single vitamins, introduced in order to integrate substances from food. What is certain is that vitamins are essential nutrients, to be taken daily. Mostly they must be introduced through a healthy and correct diet, consisting mainly of fruit and vegetables. Their quantity varies according to the type of vitamin to be taken. The only exception is vitamin D, which is mainly synthesized through exposure to sunlight. Among the most important functions related to these substances we have that:

they supply energy to the body, guaranteeing cell renewal; some are essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system; they are important for the protection of eyes, skin, hair and teeth.

Usefulness of multivitamin supplements

There are many people who take multivitamin supplements to make up for the shortcomings of a balanced diet. It goes without saying that, in the scientific field, the prevailing opinion excludes that this can happen. Furthermore, it is even more dangerous to delude oneself that they can prevent and even cure pathologies. But, then, what would be the benefits of such supplements, if any? Well, vitamin supplements are generally indicated in the presence of specific diseases, which require a greater vitamin intake. Or, for example, they are recommended in particular cases, as happens with folic acid (vitamin B9) before and during pregnancy.

For the remaining cases, the expert opinion is that the effects related to taking these vitamin blends are overestimated. This is because the intake of vitamins could be compensated by simply adopting a varied and balanced diet. So, let’s debunk the myth about the need for multivitamin supplements, because they’re not that necessary.

It is no coincidence that EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, has rejected the opinion that it sees the consumption of these products as essential. Instead, it relies on the importance of a correct diet, based on at least 5 or 6 portions of fruit and vegetables, variety in the choice of cereals and variety in the choice of proteins: meat, eggs, fish, legumes, milk.

Let’s dispel the myth about the need for multivitamin supplements in all circumstances, clarifying the advantages and contraindications for health according to medicine

Pulling the strings of the speech, it is clear that vitamins must come mainly from a healthy diet. Indeed, in some cases, the use of multivitamin supplements would even be counterproductive. For example, if taken in quantities higher than the recommended daily dose, they could become harmful. In fact, vitamins A, D, E, K, in excessive quantities, as they are fat-soluble, could cause serious damage to the body.

Furthermore, in case of kidney or liver problems, the intake of these supplements should be monitored by the attending physician. In conclusion, even when there are indications to take them, it is always better to consult with your doctor. And this is to determine which vitamins to take and in what quantities. There may be indications, as mentioned, for pregnant women but also for elderly people. The latter may need a greater intake of vitamin D, of groups B and C, of ​​iron and calcium.

