Let’s do the accounts in Fedez’s pocket

Doom, a bargain for Fedez

Italy Today, page 32, by Claudio Plazzotta.

Looking at the Ferragnez on Prime Video I came across a passage in which Fedez pointed out how he had solved his problems with his old partner (J-Ax) by repurchasing its 50% stake in Newtopia, to then resell it with enormous margins to a new shareholder, going public. Since I was not aware that Fedez had gone public, I wanted to check. In June 2018, in effect, J-Ax he came out of Newtopia, yielding to Fedez its 50% for 100 thousand euros. The company was then conferred in Zdf srl (100% company of Fedez and family). Finally, on 17 April 2020, the Zdf has transferred a large part of its digital and social communication activities to the newborn Doom Entertainment (Dream of ordinary madness entertainment srl), in a transaction which subsequently saw the sale of 51% of Doom for two million euros to the Be Shaping the future (listed on the segment Star, driven by Stefano Achermann and with 28.2% the largest shareholder, the investment company Tamburi Investment Partners, while 51.5% is floating).

Now, therefore, Doom is 51% owned by Well and 49% from Zdf. Basically, it is Well listed on the stock exchange, it is not Fedez, neither Doom, neither Zdf. Be groupin addition, he has options to go up to 100% of Doom, buying the remaining 49% still in the hands of today Fedez, in two successive steps: through the purchase of another 24.5% by July 2025 for an estimated consideration of almost 2.3 million, plus the remaining 24.5% at the same price by 2027. Basically, if they went upon completion of all these operations, Fedez would collect a total of € 6.6 million from the sale of 100% of Doom.

But how are Doom’s scores?

The operating company Zdf srl, which in fact changed the name to Doom, in 2019 it was wholly owned by Zedef srl. Zdf had closed a 2019 fiscal year with 7.08 million in revenues, with strong growth compared to 4.08 million in 2018, with two million euros in profits (889 thousand in 2018), 12 employees and a shareholders’ equity of 3.76 million euros (1.79 million in 2018). In 2020 the new Doom srl, despite the complicated year of pandemic, confirmed revenues, at 7.04 million euros, with a profit of 595 thousand euros, 13 employees and a shareholders’ equity of 606 thousand euros. The company is active in the management of artists, sports (including the Olympic gold on 100 meters flat Marcell Jacobs), musical and non-musical authors, performers, influencers, youtubers, with particular attention to the protection and marketing of their rights and to the care of their image.

(In the picture Fedez)