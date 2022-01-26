Water retention is a phenomenon of incorrect removal of fluids from the tissues. What does it mean? That in areas of our body predisposed to the accumulation of fat such as abdomen, thighs and buttocks, these liquids stagnate. The result is swelling and pain in the identified areas. The biggest culprit for this condition is a wrong lifestyle. Smoking, drinking alcohol, eating salty foods, standing a lot are some of the causes of this retention. It is also true that, in most cases, it affects women. But how to remedy it or, better still, prevent swelling and especially pain?

Let’s take care of us

The most immediate answer is a change in habits. For those who stand a lot during the day, for example, it is preferable from time to time to get up on their toes, to stimulate circulation and venous return. But this is obviously not enough. However, there are 6 measures that, if implemented every day, could alleviate the consequences of retention. And, in case of non-appearance, also prevent it. In case of severe pain or more acute problems in the fattest areas of our body, we always recommend consulting a doctor for an effective diagnosis and treatment. Let us remember that we are not all the same and that each of our bodies responds differently to external and internal stimuli.

Let’s drain our legs and prevent water retention with these 6 tricks that could help us make our lifestyle healthier

In the case of the so-called “tired lower limbs at the end of the day”, let’s see how to behave. Let’s drain our legs and prevent water retention with these 6 tricks that could help us make our lifestyle healthier. The first is to reduce the salt in our daily diet. The sodium that the salt contains, in fact, would cause water to be retained in the body. It would also be advisable to decrease the intake of too salty foods or eat them in smaller quantities.

As a second good habit we can identify draining herbal teas. The pilosella would have important diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties. Java tea has diuretic properties that are very useful to the body and dandelion is known for its very rapid diuretic action. Teas and herbal teas are important, but they are not enough for our daily water needs. Associated with these it is very important to drink a lot and constantly. It is necessary to introduce at least 1 and a half liters or better 2 every 24 hours. It costs effort, but there are also very practical solutions that are also very trendy to avoid consuming a lot of plastic. Still, we eat potassium-rich foods. Bananas are useful for sodium elimination and retention control. But not only. Kiwis, some types of fish, chicken breast and dried fruit also contain a lot of potassium.

Then, inevitable, is physical activity. Our body has to keep moving, so even just for 7 minutes a day we have to reactivate the circulation with simple exercises, walking or running. Finally, avoid using clothes that are too tight. Jeans are wonderful, but maybe we alternate with some soft pants.