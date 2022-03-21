“Let’s enter public buildings” – Corriere.it

Of Fiorenza Sarzanini

After the arrival of medical aid in March 2020, Palazzo Chigi organized a meeting with the Russian military delegation which proposed to sanitize the entire Italian territory on the basis of a political agreement of the highest level. But the refusal was clear

In March 2020, in full emergency from the Covid 19 pandemic, there was a confidential meeting between the Russians and the Italians. Two days after the arrival in Rome – which took place on the evening of March 22 two years ago – the meeting so far remained secret had as protagonists the delegation led by General Sergey Kikot, the deputy commander of the chemical, radiological, biological defense department of the Russian army and the Italians who were managing the health crisis at that time. In a guesthouse of the Ministry of Defense the right soldiers from Moscow met General Luciano Portolano – at the time commander of the IOC, the Joint Operational Command, and the heads of the Scientific Technical Committee, Agostino Miozzo and Fabio Ciciliano.

On the agenda, the activities that could be carried out by the Russian contingent in our country. And on that occasion Kikot’s request was explicit: Sanitize the entire Italian territory also entering the public offices and in all locations at risk. Faced with the resistance of the Italian delegation, Kikot was even more explicit: We are here on the basis of a political agreement of the highest level. So we can do anything to help you.

The refusal in that circumstance was clearafter hours of talks Portolano and Miozzo clarified that the only interventions had to concern hospitals and Rsa, residences for the elderly where there were already dozens of deaths due to the Coronavirus. But what the Russians managed to achieve next still remains a mystery. this is the latest background to the mission that is causing so much controversy after the statements of Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov, 60, former Russian consul in Milan, director of the European department of the Foreign Ministry who has threatened irreversible consequences if our country adheres to the new plan sanctions against Moscow decided after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Conte-Putin agreement It was Palazzo Chigi that organized the meeting. The day before the Russians arrived in Rome she had been there a call between the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. On 22 March, thirteen Ilyushin and 104 people. They were part of the mission agreed to help Italy for the pandemic 28 doctors and four nurses. The others were military. In addition to Kikot were Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, and Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg. Both employees of the Rospotrebnadzor, the civilian health facility to which Putin on January 27, 2020 had entrusted the supervision of the fight against the epidemic.

We enter the public buildings Miozzo and Ciciliano were asked to participate as managers of the Cts, precisely to plan the interventions. Miozzo remembers the negotiation well: Kikot’s debut was particularly intrusive, rough. he spoke as if they were to clean up Chernobyl after the nuclear explosion. He told us that the high-level agreements provided for sanitization throughout the territory and said that they intended to sanitize all buildings, including public ones. We decided to stop the talks. With Portolano we decided not to give in and at the end of that afternoon we communicated our position. It was later confirmed to us that they had sanitized many streets.

Agreements with hospitals What happened next is only partially known. The Russians arrived in Lombardy and stayed for two months. They collaborated with health facilities with free access to the wards. A few months later the New Yorker wrote that they had processed the DNA of a Russian citizen who tested positive in Italy for research on Sputnik. A year later, in April 2021, an agreement was closed with the Spallanzani hospital in Rome precisely for the Sputnik experiment, despite the EMA’s refusal to approve the Russian vaccine. The collaboration was terminated a few days ago, three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

“Sensitive” data What else did the top-level political agreement Kikot spoke of? And above all, what health information did the Russians have access to? Fundamental circumstances to ascertain in this moment of international conflict, also to find out if – as feared – the threat of Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov concerns the unveiling of the pacts signed at the time.