let’s find out all the news coming in December

The new Amazon Prime Video of December 2021 are coming between movies, TV series and originals. The streaming service catalog, included at no additional cost in the Prime subscription, continues to expand its offer over the months.

This Christmas month there is no shortage of interesting news all to see. Let’s find out together what to watch on Amazon Prime Video during the month. I remind you that you can also ask for one free trial and decide only later whether to continue with the subscription or not.

Amazon Prime Video: some news for December 2021

One of the Amazon Prime Video news of December 2021 is the Harry Potter saga starting December 1, which is made available with all 8 films: The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and the Deathly Hallows (part 1 and 2). Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video arrives I am Santa Claus, the latest film by the great Gigi Proietti. Ettore is a convict who has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. He ends up at Nicola’s house, a nice gentleman who doesn’t own any valuables, but claims to be Santa Claus. Available from December 6th.

Available on Amazon Prime Video December 10, 2021 Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer in Encounter, the new sci-fi thriller that sees a decorated marine set out on a mission to save his two children from a mysterious threat. As the journey continues, the children will have to leave their childhood behind in some way. Directed by Michael Pearce and written by Joe Barton and the director himself. From 21 December 2021 it will be available Being the Ricardos, original film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are threatened by disconcerting personal accusations, political defamation and cultural taboo: the film takes audiences into the writers room, on stage and in the privacy of the two artists during a crucial week of the production of their revolutionary sitcom. Directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin.

Also from 23 December At Quiet Place II, sequel to the hit 2018 film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The Abbott family is forced to face the terrors of the outside world by venturing into the unknown: they will discover that the creatures that hunt by listening to the sounds are not the only threats lurking beyond the path.