let’s find out if it’s worth investing

Bitcoin and Ethereum they are not having their best moments. On the contrary, the last few months have been really tough for their prices. The cryptocurrency queen has dropped 40% from its all-time high and the second by capitalization is not far behind. However, there are many analysts who think it is an excellent opportunity for buy one of the two crypto and investing. But is it really worth it? The answer is yes. Only by following a few simple but effective precautions, interesting gains can be achieved. Let’s find out together, so as to seize this opportunity by buying Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on Coinbase.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: before investing we need to ask ourselves a few questions

It is often mistakenly thought that the best time to go invest both when things go well. It could be a good strategy, thus guaranteeing an almost guaranteed income, barring unforeseen events. So now, according to some, it would not be the ideal time to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Nonetheless, when we prefer to buy a product we like except during sale? We are sure that, after that period, the price will rise again, but we will have bought that product at perhaps half its actual value. In a very simplified way, we could say that this can also happen with cryptocurrencies by purchasing, for example, Bitcoin or Ethereum when their price is very low.

It is clear that we still have to understand what the future of the cryptocurrency we want to buy. Answering some questions could help us in this regard. Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to forecasts, could to grow up of quotation? The answer to this question is crucial, because it would already give us a good chance of successful in the intentions of our investment.

On the contrary, we will be willing to accept a further drop in their purchase price after having already invested? We specify that it does not mean coming to terms with it, but knowing how to wait or, better still, proceed to a investment In the long period. This aspect is also fundamental, because it will determine our future earnings only if we are able to wait patiently for the trend of Bitcoin and Ethereum that will not be able to continue to fall indefinitely.

Prospects for the two cryptocurrencies

Because Bitcoin could it be successful in the long run? Quite simply for two reasons. The first, because everyone sees it as a refuge toinflation which, among other things, is increasing in many countries including not only Turkey, but also the United States of America. The second reason, however, concerns the fact that the queen of crypto is increasingly seen as form of payment so much so that some countries have adopted it as a legal tender digital currency.

Because Ethereum could it be successful in the long run? The reason is what is expected of this cryptocurrency. In fact, today it has become a reference point for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It is also a cornerstone of the Metaverse more and more famous and appreciated by users. Just think of Samsung which has recently entered the Decentraland universe, whose technology is guaranteed by Ethereum. Finally, several updates are planned that will make it one of the most efficient and affordable networks.

Thus, we can say that the future for Bitcoin and Ethereum it will be bullish, but we need to be patient. In the meantime it is good not to miss the opportunity and take advantage of their current price for buy the two cryptocurrencies on Coinbase. One of the platform’s most popular options is the ability to make recurring purchases, planning investments over time.