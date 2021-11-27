Let’s find out the best MediaWorld Black Friday offers

You are looking for the best Black Friday offers on MediaWorld, in this article we have selected the most advantageous opportunities to buy smartphones, notebooks, wearables and more on discount.

Black Friday MediaWorld: smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256 GB (Phantom Silver, Phantom Black), on offer at 979 euros instead of 1329 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128 GB (Phantom Black, Phantom Silver), on offer at 899 euros instead of 1279 euros;

iPhone 13 128 GB (Product RED, Midnight, Blue, Pink), on offer at 869 euros instead of 939 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256 GB (Phantom Black), on offer at 849 euros instead of 1149 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128 GB (Lavender), on offer at 799 euros instead of 1099 euros;

iPhone 12 129 GB (Purple, Green, Black), on offer a 759 euros instead of 889 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 256 GB (Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver), on offer at 749 euros instead of 1129 euros;

iPhone 12 mini (Product RED, Blue), on offer in 649 euros instead of 719 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB (Phantom White), on offer in 649 euros instead of 929 euros;

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 + 256 GB (Meteorite Black, Meteorite Gray), on offer at 628 euros instead of 699 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB (Phantom White, Phantom Gray, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink), on offer at 599 euros instead of 879 euros;

OPPO Find X3 Neo (Starlight Black, Galactic Silver, Starlight Black), on offer at 529 euros instead of 799 euros;

Xiaomi 11T 8 + 128 GB (Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray), on offer at 478 euros instead of 549 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet), on offer at 349 euros instead of 469 euros;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Truffle Black), on offer at 348 euros instead of 449 euros;

Huawei Nova 8i 6 + 128 GB (Moonlight Silver, Starry Black), on offer in 299 euros instead of 349 euros;

OPPO Find X3 Lite (Starry Black, Astral Blue, Starry Black), on offer at 299 euros instead of 499 euros;

OPPO A94 5G (Fluid Black, Cosmo Blue, Fluid Black), on offer at 269 ​​euros instead of 369 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A32 (Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet), on offer at 189.99 euros instead of 279.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A12 (White, Black, Blue), on offer at 159.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Redmi 10 4 + 64 GB (Carbon Gray, Sea Blue, Pebble White), on offer in 159.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Redmi Note 8 2021 (Black), on offer in 129.99 euros instead of 179.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A03s (Black), on offer in 123.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros;

Redmi 9C (Sunrise Orange), on offer in 109.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros.

Black Friday MediaWorld: tablet

Black Friday MediaWorld: smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42 mm, on offer a 199.99 euros instead of 259 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40 mm (Black, Pink Gold), on offer at 199 euros instead of 269.99 euros;

Fitbit Versa 3 (Black, Coral Pink, Midnight Blue), on offer at 159.99 euros instead of € 229.99;

Garmin Venu SQ (Orchid Metallic, White Light Gold, Shadow Gray Slate), on offer at 139.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Huawei Watch GT 2 46 mm, on offer in 99.99 euros instead of € 229.99;

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, on offer in 34.99 euros instead of 44.99 euros;

OPPO Band, on offer a 29.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros;

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, on offer in 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros.

Black Friday MediaWorld: notebook

Offers by category