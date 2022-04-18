Anyone who wants to stay healthy has certainly already heard of the 10,000 step goal. This magical number is often recommended as an ideal measure of daily walks. But where does the 10,000 step goal come from? And are we really sure that following him is always a good idea?

The little known history of this lens

Taking at least 10,000 steps a day can almost seem like a panacea for all ills. In fact, many people set this daily goal on their smartphone’s pedometer. However, hardly anyone wonders where the number 10,000 comes from.

First of all, it is important to know that the goal of 10,000 steps a day would not be the result of careful scientific research. Rather, it is a slogan invented for a 1960s advertising campaign. The person in charge of this marketing operation is Dr. Yoshiro Hatano, who at the time was working as a researcher at the University of Kyushu, Japan. Concerned about the growing sedentary lifestyle of his countrymen, the doctor wanted to promote a strategy to help the Japanese stay fit. Thus, on the occasion of the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, a first pedometer was launched, called man-po-kei: the name literally means 10,000-step-counter.

The number 10,000 was chosen because at the time it seemed like a good overall target for reducing cardiovascular risks. Plus, it sounded good as a slogan and within the product name. In fact, the pedometer was a great commercial success. Since then, however, research has continued to study the benefits of walking: does the 10,000-step goal still make sense?

Let’s forget about 10,000 steps a day, that’s how much you really need to walk to get back into shape in no time

The 10,000 Steps Daily Goal was born as an advertising slogan, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good advice. In fact, walking is an important activity, free and accessible to all. As experts explain, walking would help to prevent cardiovascular and oncological diseases. It can also be combined with other relaxing exercises that would help lower cholesterol and keep a flatter stomach.

Taking 10,000 steps a day is therefore an excellent indication for the elderly or for people who are just not used to walking. In short, the goal would be fine to start moving. However, taking 10,000 steps a day takes time: how can someone who doesn’t have time to dedicate to daily walking keep fit? In this case, let’s forget about 10,000 steps per day. Those who want to stay healthy but unfortunately are in a hurry could limit themselves to 3,000 steps.

But beware: the walk must be at high speed. In fact, international guidelines recommend at least thirty minutes of moderate aerobic activity. Walking briskly, you can take 3,000 steps in half an hour. If this goal is too difficult, there is no need to despair. In fact, it is enough to start with ten minutes of exercise and gradually increase the duration. For those who want to make exercise more challenging, there is an innovative walk with unexpected benefits that would also give marble buttocks.

