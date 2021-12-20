“Let’s forget Milan, we have a very important match on Wednesday. On Spalletti, Petagna and Barça … “

Dries Mertens, the Belgian striker of Napoli, spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples on the sidelines of the presentation of the new Napoli calendar.

On the calendar: “I think Napoli have done a good thing by making this calendar for the world. It is a very important choice and then the calendar always leaves good memories “.

On yesterday’s victory against Milan: “We sent an important message but we must forget it as quickly as possible because a very important game awaits us on Wednesday.”

It is essential to find points within friendly walls: “Yes, it is essential. We have to win”.

On the importance of Spalletti and Petagna: “Even the players who played less did very well and we know the quality of the group. Petagna is a very important player because he helps us a lot. We saw him yesterday, but not only him. There are players who play little who then enter and do very well. It seems easy but it’s not because if you don’t have the rhythm you can’t. It’s a job of the staff and the coach because they put us in the best conditions and do a great job “.

About Barcelona: “The level of the Europa League has risen, it’s a good thing to play important games”.