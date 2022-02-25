Let’s get into some final season 18 predictions for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ads

If there’s one thing every Grey’s Anatomy fan knows, it’s that no one on the show is safe. From the moment George O’Malley (TR Knight) was killed off in Season 6, viewers knew all bets were off. We quickly learned not to get too attached to anyone, because at any moment we could lose them. Remember Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) dying in the plane crash that nearly took most of the main cast during Season 8?

How about season 11, when Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) didn’t survive being hit by a car? Don’t even get us started on the deaths of beloved recurring cast like Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in season 2. This show has made us up and broken, which is why season 18 is so stressful. Here are some predictions for the season 18 finale: the good guys, the bad guys, and the malpractice trials.

Source: ABC

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray

When is the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 finale?

Before we get into what we hope will happen with the rest of Season 18, let’s mark our calendars for the possible end date so we can get the tissues ready. If there are no interruptions in the program, the final should be on May 5. The good news is that it looks like Grey’s Anatomy will be hitting its 400th show this season, in the finale. According to TVLine, while she was at the Savannah College of Art and Design TVfest, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased some big things.

Sadly, we won’t have another musical, she joked, but “I think it’s going to be a great event,” Krista said. As a reminder, the 300th episode occurred during season 14 and revolved around a group of sophomores from Seattle Presbyterian who got into an accident while riding a roller coaster. The students were all child versions of the main cast, and the show featured more than a few Easter eggs, such as bringing back the original theme song from the pilot episode.

Let’s get into some season 18 predictions

The winter finale of 2021 was packed with all sorts of loose ends and drama. Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), is literally lying on an operating table with his chest cut open, awaiting a donor heart, which is being retained. We’d love to say that Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t kill a child, but that’s simply not the case. However, we think Farouk will pull it off.

Source: ABC

Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt and Bardia Seiri as Farouk

Megan told Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) that if Farouk died, he wouldn’t want to live. It’s likely that his depression isn’t solely tied to Farouk’s survival, so this would be an excellent opportunity for the show to explore mental health again the way they did with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) who I had bipolar disorder.

So where is Farouk’s donated heart?

Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Cormac went to pick up the donor heart, but got into a car accident on the way home when the driver died suddenly. The vehicle ended up teetering on the edge of a cliff, leaving only Teddy and Cormac to get out. Owen was unable to get out of the car before it went over the edge.

He insisted that Cormac get out of the car, but not before extracting a very dark promise from him. Owen previously helped a soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who was also dying by giving him medication that would end his life. Owen asked Cormac to do the same for the remaining soldiers. The rest of Season 18 could see Cormac carrying out Owen’s latest mission.

Source: ABC

Richard Flood as Cormac trying to save Owen

A major negligence lawsuit could be in the future for Gray Sloan Memorial.

Season 18 saw Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) introduce the Webber Method to hospital residents, which involved the residents performing surgeries for the first time without an assistant present for the entire procedure. All was going well until the end of winter, when Schmitt (Jake Borelli) decided to finish surgery without waiting to be seen, costing his patient his life.

Schmitt was deeply traumatized by what happened, which could be a prelude to a potential departure from the show for actor Jake Borelli. At a minimum, he will go through mental anguish and possibly develop a PTSD-style aversion to surgery.

Now let’s get into some lighter theories with a good old fashioned love triangle between Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Kai Bartley (ER Fightmaster), and Link (Chris Carmac).

Honestly, we were so worn out by Link’s constant pressure on Amelia (the mother of his child) to get married, despite the many times she told him she wasn’t interested in getting married. When Amelia met Kai in Minneapolis while working on a cure for Parkinson’s with Meredith, the internet applauded her adorable flirtation. Unfortunately, Amelia and Link failed a bit with classic post-breakup sex, but once again, Amelia was clear that she didn’t want to get married just yet.

Source: ABC

Chris Carmack as Link proposing to Caterina Scorsone as Amelia

We’re rooting for Kai and Amelia this season, and for Kai’s possible relocation to Seattle. In fact, we’re hoping ER Fightmaster gets that sweet jump from recurring role to main cast. There’s no need to feel sorry for Link, because love could be in the air for him and Jo (Camilla Luddington) who, after being friends with Link for several years, has finally realized that she has feelings for him. They currently live together, as friends, with their two children. Why not make it official?

And last but not least, Meredith Gray has had a pretty uneventful season after spending most of Season 17 in a COVID-19 coma during which she was visited by the ghosts of her loved ones. As stated, she is currently in Minneapolis trying to find a cure for Parkinson’s. The project is being funded by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), who has Parkinson’s. Let’s really shoot for the stars here and say Meredith cures Parkinson’s in Season 18, thus earning her another Harper Avery Award.

