Let’s get it over with, the scene from the film that prompted Emma Watson to leave the set

The film sees all the actors acting in their own steps, without having to play any role. Nominated for Best Horror by Saturn Awarn and Best Comedy by Critics’ Choice Awards

“Facciamola finita” is a 2013 film directed by Evan Goldberg And Seth Rogen. A crazy film with a series of celebrities playing themselves at the center of the plot. There are no characters and all the stars involved find themselves facing the Apocalypse. Space for James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen himself.

Emma Watson, 10 curiosities about the Harry Potter actress Many extras. Some have a limited time to say the least, others instead have various scenes. Emma Watson belongs to the second category. The former wizard got involved but, as revealed by Seth Rogen, he put a clear brake on the writers’ imagination, deciding to end his experience on the set in advance. Interviewed by “GQ”, Rogen talked about this episode unknown to most fans. The idea was to involve her in a further one scene with Channing Tatum. The actor would appear half naked and on a leash. During the filming, however, it seems that he has pushed his hand a little too much, prompting Emma Watson to leave the set.

The best films to see in March Loading... Advertisements Here is the story of Seth Rogen about the much discussed episode: “When I think back to what happened it doesn’t make me think ‘How did you dare to do it?’. It can happen that you read something in a script, and then see it very different on the set. It certainly didn’t mean the end of our relationship. She returned to the set the next day to greet everyone. He helped promote the film. On balance, I couldn’t have been happier with the final result. I think he was right. In the end, something even more fun came out of it ”.

The best TV series to see in March “Let’s make it over” is a demented comedy with apocalyptic tones. The story centers on six friends, all Hollywood stars, having a party in Los Angeles that turns out to be the last happy moment of their life. A series of crazy catastrophic events totally destroys Los Angeles. It is the end of the world, literally, which prompts anyone to behave without any ethics. What matters is to survive and the group risks seeing their relationship ruined. Although reticent to say the least, the protagonists will be forced to leave the house, facing a new world, terrifying and lethal. here is the cast of the film: James Franco

