“Let’s give the Friedkins and Mourinho time. Return to Rome? Anything could happen. There are no champions in the squad »» LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

Francesco Totti is the new “Global Ambassador” of the Digitalbits, the company that from this year stands out on the Roma shirt as ‘Main Sponsor’. The return to the Olimpico for Roma-Inter is followed by a press conference at “The Lantern” in Via Tomacelli, in the center of the capital. These are the words of Totti: “I am linked to Digitalbits, in this case Roma has nothing to do with it. Surely when it comes to Rome there is always a great emotion, as a fan I say that we are not going through a great moment but if you are not from Roma you do not suffer. . We are used to these fluctuating years but I am sure that both the club and the coach want to make us fans smile again, this city deserves more important stages. our beautiful figures ”, added Totti.

He went on like this Totti: “Dialogue with Roma? If we were to talk about the future, I don’t know what it has in store for me, through Digitalbits maybe I will have more opportunities to talk to the club, but they are completely different things. With Digitalbits we immediately had empathy, we found each other and we will make a beautiful journey . As far as Roma is concerned, anything can happen. Did I talk to Friedkin? Yes, I said goodbye to him on Saturday at the stadium before the game“. It’s still: “This Digitalbit for me is now a primary thing, they looked for me, and I didn’t wait a second to say yes. Roma in this context has nothing to do with it. They are three different things, it is not for a future in Rome“.

On your future, Totti is expressed like this: “How do I see myself in 10 years? I am already different today, I don’t know in ten years, I hope to do things that come to me from within, to do them with desire, determination and instinct. I don’t know what I have in store, but everything is there. I do with dedication, respect and desire as I have done 30 years with my Rome, it was my first home. I can say ‘my Rome’ and I’m proud of it. I’m not making any reference to anything“.

On the way back to the stadium in Rome-Inter: “What did I feel on Saturday? A different feeling, after two years of not going to the stadium to see Roma made a particular impression on me. I had been to see Italy-Switzerland, but it’s different. When Roma are there you feel at home. These are sensations that only you can perceive internally and it made a huge impact on me, I thank the fans for the welcome they give me every day, not only at the stadium, and I hope to return as soon as possible “.

Then on National: “We were celebrating the European championship a few months ago, it’s a top team. We thank Mancini and the guys who made us go back to the top of Europe. Now we have these play-offs, which have not always been favorable, and all of us Italians have to push them. Seeing a World Cup without Italy would be a disaster for everyone, we want this team to take us to the top of the World once again. “.

Closing with the question: ‘What is Roma missing?’. Answer by Totti: “I have already said everything, when you have to take the important step it means that you have many things that can help you get what you want. To win you need the players, an important coach, a club that helps and makes you feel at home. The primary thing: we need the players, it’s a necessity, I don’t want to despise the team we have now, it’s a squad with important players, there are no champions but players who can do well in a team context, the champions alone cannot win “.