“Let’s hope for the shot at Maradona! Napoli from the Scudetto, Spalletti the missing piece of the puzzle”

Naples Football – Pierfrancesco Visci, La Spezia organizational director, spoke to Radio Marte.

“Napoli’s Christmas gift? There is always hope but we are aware of the values ​​on the pitch, it will be a more difficult match than the others. We have changed a lot and we are in an important moment of corporate transition, the new ownership wants to give character Technically, beyond the coach, we have invested heavily in young people with excellent and great prospects. The only thing that has not changed is that, now as then, we are virtually safe. Thiago Motta’s work is giving the its fruits. Last year many of our players were unknown and now they are known as Maggiore, Bastoni or even Pobega and Ricci. We are obliged to invest in these players.

Napoli from Scudetto? I believe that beyond a small setback he is still there to play his cards. Milan’s victory is not accidental. I had the pleasure and honor of sharing a few years at Inter with Spalletti: a coach of great caliber and perfect for this place. There are the elements to undermine Inter. I didn’t hear it because I’m not in the habit of hearing friends from other teams before matches, I don’t find it correct. He was already very mature at Roma and Inter, I think that due to his characteristics he fits like a piece of a missing puzzle in the square of Naples, both for the way of being and for the way of doing. It has found its natural habitat. There could not have been a better coach. There are very capable and smart guys who can give new life and hope to Italian football. “