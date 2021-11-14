Also this year Black Friday is coming, scheduled for November 26th. This discount day is a golden opportunity to perform a demanding task: to make Christmas gifts. But it can also be the opportunity we have been waiting for to buy something we have long wanted, but which we had always given up to save.

Especially when it comes to technology products (often very expensive), the upcoming discounts can significantly reduce the price. And few know that, among the thousands and more products that will go on offer, one of the most desired of the moment is already. If we want to secure it at a bargain price, we need to move early.

Let’s hurry up to buy this highly requested product already on offer at 60% for Black Friday

As has been the case for some years now, Black Friday is not limited to one day of discounts. Often the offers begin a few days before and in some cases they also extend into the following days.

By way of example, we see that this year the e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off its promotions well in advance. On its portal, we can already buy some products at very affordable prices.

Among these, also the much desired Echo speakers. Let’s hurry up to buy this highly requested product already on offer at 60% for Black Friday and so sold that it could end soon. Being one of its products, Amazon has decided to apply heavy discounts on speakers. There are various models, but the offers concern them all, changing a little from piece to piece. Below, we go through them one by one.

What are the most affordable models

Before seeing the offers in detail, a clarification is necessary. Many still confuse Alexa and Echo. Although they are related products, there is a difference. Alexa is the mind of the voice assistant, artificial intelligence. Echo, on the other hand, is the body. It is a smart speaker that, integrated with Alexa via Wi-Fi, can be placed anywhere and play the role of a voice assistant. However, there are also Echo models that have Alexa integrated, such as Echo Show 8, which we find on offer at 45%. The same goes for the new Echo Show 5 model, discounted by 47%, and the new Echo Dot, discounted by 25%.

For those who already have an Alexa device, however, the base model of Echo is on offer at 60%.

The offers don’t end there. To take advantage of it, you need to be an Amazon Prime customer. Those who are not, can become one by following a few simple steps on the site.

Deepening

