Let’s learn from the mistakes of others: gangs and human rights

Not by a long shot do I try to associate or equate what is happening in El Salvador with the violence in some educational centers in the country. But, I see an excellent opportunity to reflect on the need to approach the topic with intelligence, a cool head and understanding that education, dialogue and values ​​in the family and in society will always be the best tool to avoid reaching the Salvadoran situation.

The topic in vogue in Central America is the “fight” against the maras by the president of El Salvador. Very similar to the use of Twitter, showing his most modern and technological side, the salvadoran president got out of hand managing the relationship with organized criminal groups. Also, highly criticized for an apparent non-aggression agreement with the gangs, in recent weeks the conflict has exploded, to the point that 80 murders took place during one weekend alone, which has led Mr. Bukele to order a toughening of the treatment of these groups —a state of exception in the country—, leading to the capture of at least 6,000 people —supposedly related to the maras}—, and to threaten the reduction and even the elimination of the beds and daily food of the deprived of freedom. about it lady Michelle Bachelet Indian:

We recognize the challenges posed by gang violence in El Salvador and the duty of the State to guarantee security and justice. However, it is imperative that this is done in accordance with international human rights law.”

I agree with the United Nations High Commissioner, inasmuch as the situation is more serious, the actions of the States must be circumscribed to the respect of the rights enshrined in the Magna Carta and the International Agreements; In this same context, it is inadmissible to limit the food of people deprived of their liberty, and especially when conditions are imposed that do not depend on them – but on third parties who are at liberty – because we would be facing a situation that would perfectly fit cruel and degrading treatment, and that are prohibited by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in repeated resolutions.

It is important to define, that by mara or gang there are multiple definitions, being that I lean towards the following:

Those stable youth groups that have a group identity built through participation in violent or criminal acts, and that offer identification patterns to their members that allow them to organize their daily lives.

This finds support in what Dr. Javier Llobet Rodriguez who stated that: Many minors participate in the maras. This has been said in El Salvador that they are made up of children, adolescents and young people ranging from 9 to 30 years old, with most of the people who participate in the maras between 14 and 21 years old. It is pointed out that most of these people joined the gang when they were 14 years old.”.

Regarding the origin of the gangs in our geographical area, it is a multifactorial situation, where one of the most well-known circumstances “… were the massive deportations that the United States made of gang members to their countries of origin. A fact that is often perceived as a direct factor for the accelerated proliferation of the current gang groups in the region was the changes in US policy starting in 1992 (after the violent riots in Los Angeles) regarding the treatment of gang members. who had been sentenced to prison and who came from other countries (especially Central America). Starting in 1996, this category of prisoners –once they had completed their period in jail– were deported to their countries of origin.…”. Although in our country the mara terminology is not frequently used, if gangs or criminal groups made up of young people have been identified, even in the first years of the century in which we live, a gang of children and young people was already known. that acted in the Greater Metropolitan Area. Thus, the country has been experiencing an increase in the number of homicides year after year, and many of these are related to juvenile hired assassins, and the dispute over territories between gangs, which often respond to transnational organizations, which is why it is of the utmost importance to address this problem with assertive actions that bring education, health, opportunities and better living conditions to young people throughout the country.For all these reasons, I share the position of Professor Llobet Rodríguez, who considers that:

A relationship between the rise of the maras and social exclusion must be recognized. For this reason, it should not be forgotten that the problem of the gangs cannot be solved at the judicial level, but rather the solution must be sought in the social sphere, starting from the assumption that the best criminal policy is a good social policy.”

In the same order of ideas, he points out Mandred Liebel what:

The existing gangs in the cities of Latin America are undoubtedly seen as a threat by the people who come across them or who often suffer their outrages. But they are also a sign that societies must change, that they can no longer avoid social injustices and the resulting suffering. Societies should open up to other life projects, especially for the younger generations”.

In this sense, due to the principle of sovereignty, the Salvadoran government must face the conflicts that have arisen in protection of human rights, and above all the constitutional guarantees of the country’s inhabitants. In our case, I advocate that together we face violent events in schools proactively, and where sanity and common sense prevail, in safeguarding the fundamental rights of young people. Although the juvenile criminal prosecutor’s offices must fulfill their duty, and justice must also be served quickly and fully for the victims of violence, I firmly believe in education, and in the possibility that lawyers, psychologists, doctors , social workers, judicial officials donate part of your time to public and private institutions and in coordination with the directors of educational centers, carry a message of peace and harmony, and thus this snowball can be stopped, and let us avoid, by means of restorative justice, the judicialization of cases, and even worse, the commission of criminal acts that affect the property, integrity and life of people, thereby building a better Costa Rica.

