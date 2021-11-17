Let’s learn how to choose the most beautiful and lasting Christmas star in 1 minute and with 3 simple tricks

It is the floral symbol of Christmas par excellence! How not to notice it in the decorations of offices and shops decorated for the holidays? Impossible, then, to remain indifferent in front of the beautiful expanses of poinsettias positioned at the entrance of the many flower shops, especially near the Christmas holidays.

In short, the poinsettia remains the most popular vegetable of the winter. Not to mention that it is one of the most elegant gifts to give at Christmas.

Before buying it for our home or to give it to friends and relatives, it is right to know some aspects of this wonderful plant.

In fact, today we learn how to choose the most beautiful and lasting Christmas star in 1 minute and with 3 simple tricks. First, however, 3 practical tips for those who love flowers and plants.

Everyone knows it as a poinsettia, but this beautiful and colorful plant is called Euphorbia pulcherrima. It is part of the Euphorbiaceae family and is native to Mexico. In addition, it is a perennial ornamental vegetable. Therefore, with the proper care you can brighten up our balconies all year round.

The Christmas star is available in different colors. The most common is the red one, but the white one is also very popular. The pink one is less popular but equally beautiful.

Commonly, leaves are confused with flowers. Technically, however, the flower is the cyathium, or the central part made up of small yellow spheres. The external parts, on the other hand, are the leaves.

In winter, the poinsettia will need little water and constant temperatures (the ideal temperature is 17-18 °). Furthermore, in the colder period it is recommended to feed it every 15 days with a liquid fertilizer. Finally, contrary to what one might think, it is not advisable to transfer the plant once purchased.

How to understand which plant to buy?

Once we understand its main characteristics, we can make a more informed purchase. So which plant to choose when buying?

According to many experts, there are 3 aspects to be evaluated. First of all, the red color of the leaves, for example, which must be intense and uniform. In addition, the white-colored plant is more delicate. Therefore, before buying, it is also advisable to evaluate this aspect.

Then, attention should be paid to the central buds. The plant will turn out fresher and therefore last longer when the flowers are yellowish. However, when the central flowers are covered with yellow pollen, then the plant may already be at the end of flowering.

Finally, once you have chosen the most beautiful plant, it is advisable to shake it slightly to understand whether or not it loses its leaves easily. If even one is lost, it is better to opt for another, fresher plant.