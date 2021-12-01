When we get a puppy for the first time, especially if it’s a puppy, we really learn a lot of new things. It will be a beautiful journey in which both dogs and owners will begin to love each other, but also to get to know each other. And just for Christmas, one of the best gifts could be adopting a puppy at the kennel. And among the various surprises that this friendship will reserve for us, some are really funny, like this one: the incredible and curious explanations of why our dogs stare into space. Today, however, we will analyze with experts and from long personal experience as educators, a very common fact. Let’s not get mad at our dogs when they steal our slippers because the meaning is really touching.

Rather than get angry we buy cheap slippers

Almost all the puppies we bring home will start stealing the slippers of the house components. Action that will amuse our children a lot, a little less we adults. Especially if during the night, while we sleep, the slippers are literally pulverized. Rather than getting mad at our puppy, let’s invest less money in expensive slippers until he’s grown up. This, because there is no wild spirit behind this action, but a real act of love.

Let’s not get mad at our dogs when they steal our slippers because the meaning is really touching

According to experts and veterinarians, in fact, when our puppy takes away his slippers it is because he wants to feel close to us. We know that dogs’ sense of smell is one of the most powerful in the world. Our friend recognizes us by the smell and with the smell of our slippers establishes a particular feeling. Above all, bringing slippers, socks and shoes in your kennel provides him with a sense of protection. Always having the smell of the owner close to the dog means establishing a very strong and lasting bond.

At this point it becomes difficult to manage the situation

At this point, someone might rightly raise the question of how to act in correcting this gesture. The answer is simpler than we think. The adult dog tends to bring the owner’s slippers into the kennel, but without damaging them. Instead, the problem arises especially in the first year of life, this is when the dog has to get his teeth and would tend to destroy everything. With a little patience and, as we said by sacrificing some cheap slippers, things will return to normal. The important thing is to make our friend understand that we are not angry with him for a gesture that instead testifies to us all his love. An alternative “prize” could be the key to success in avoiding the destruction of the house slippers.

Deepening

