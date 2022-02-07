Let’s not hide our heads under the sale of Vlahovic

Free considerations after yesterday’s defeat against Lazio. Not everything is due to the sale of Vlahovic, but to the bad night of many

There Fiorentina comes out defeated and downsized after the match against Lazio. A decidedly negative second half wrecked the purple ship after the Viola had imposed their game for a good half hour. The first signs of discomfort on the pitch had come in the last part of the first half, when too many actions by the Lazio players had come dangerously into the penalty area. Even if the Biancocelesti were not able to finish at their best. The beginning of the recovery with the network of Milinković-Savić changed the scenario. Fiorentina has further raised the center of gravity and the goal of Property, thanks to a pass from the penalty area. And a sensational naivety of Nastasic who let himself be overcome in midfield by the opponent center forward, without being able to recover. Italian tried to insert strikers, completely distorting what little good he saw. All new entrants haven’t changed the game’s inertia, if not. Although, to be fair, the fault is certainly not theirs.

The debate among the fans also began here in Violanews forum. There were those who blamed the absence of Vlahovic and those who argued that things would not change with the former Viola center forward. Personally I am of the second opinion. Probably the Serbian would have done something more (or maybe not) and maybe he would have managed to score with his head, if instead of Cabral at 20 ‘he had been there. However, these are unverifiable conjectures and without counter-proof.

On the other hand, there is something wrong with the starting line-up. Starting with the inexplicable insertion of Nastasic, fasting true calcium for many months. Inserted in a rearguard always open field, against the best Italian counter-attacker. Result? A suicide.

What about the right wing made up of Come And Callejon who have never created the slightest problem for Marusic and his companions. The full-back is passable in the defensive phase, but forwards he does not have the same danger as Odriozola, the Spaniard preferred to Ikoné and even to a disabled Gonzales he did not produce any danger.

And then the bad night of Torreira fresh from Covid and a shadow of himself. Bonaventure it was not in the day and Duncan he limited himself, as expected, to uproot some ball in the defensive phase and nothing more. What could he do Cabral in this context? Definitely nothing more than what I’ve done while an applause goes to Thin the only one to save himself and almost constantly create dangers for the Lazio defense. Fiorentina’s European ambitions resist even if they fade, but the alarm signal must sound loud in the head of Italian: in last six games only six points have arrived with one win, three draws and three defeats among other things with opponents that are not impossible after all.

So let’s not blame the sale of Vlahovic, who certainly impoverished the Viola’s technical rate, but rather to questionable choices of the coach (he too is not infallible, is he?) And to a precarious condition of basic men like Torreira and Bonaventura. . At the end of the game, the Italian said that Fiorentina will be able to get up again as they have done on other occasions. We want to believe or at least hope that this will happen because ruining a decidedly different year in the last ones could be deleterious for the future of the team. With another anonymous championship, players of a good level would hardly agree to come to Florence and the reconstruction with the millions collected from the sale of Vlahovic it would certainly be more problematic.

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 16:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link